Leonardo DRS Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (“DRS”), a leading mid-tier defense technology provider, today announced its upcoming participation in Baird’s 2022 Annual Global Industrial Conference.

Baird’s 2022 Annual Industrial Conference is being held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago on November 8-10, 2022. The Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On October 19, 2022 shareholders of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: RADA) (“RADA”) voted to approve the proposed merger with DRS at an Extraordinary Meeting to become a combined public company (the “Combined Company”). Closing of the transaction is expected to occur at the end of November or beginning of December, subject to remaining regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the merger, RADA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS, and DRS will trade on the NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol “DRS”.

About Leonardo DRS

DRS is a defense solutions provider, a leading technology innovator, and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, the intelligence community, and defense contractors worldwide. DRS is organized into Advanced Sensor and Computing and Integrated Mission Systems segments. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com and on Twitter @LeonardoDRSnews.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

