<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Leonardo DRS Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
Business Wire

Leonardo DRS Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (“DRS”), a leading mid-tier defense technology provider, today announced its upcoming participation in Baird’s 2022 Annual Global Industrial Conference.

Baird’s 2022 Annual Industrial Conference is being held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago on November 8-10, 2022. The Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On October 19, 2022 shareholders of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: RADA) (“RADA”) voted to approve the proposed merger with DRS at an Extraordinary Meeting to become a combined public company (the “Combined Company”). Closing of the transaction is expected to occur at the end of November or beginning of December, subject to remaining regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the merger, RADA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS, and DRS will trade on the NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol “DRS”.

About Leonardo DRS

DRS is a defense solutions provider, a leading technology innovator, and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, the intelligence community, and defense contractors worldwide. DRS is organized into Advanced Sensor and Computing and Integrated Mission Systems segments. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com and on Twitter @LeonardoDRSnews.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Contacts

DRS Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group

+1 949 574 3860

DRS@GatewayIR.com

DRS Media Contact
Michael Mount

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+1 571 447 4624

mmount@drs.com

Articoli correlati

SBA Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended...
Continua a leggere

Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARTLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Global to Present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SBA Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and...

Business Wire