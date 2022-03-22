Leonardo DRS Announces Sale of Global SATCOM Business to SES

Combination of SES GS and DRS GES unites the leader in multi-orbit satellite networking with unparalleled US Government satellite communications integration to deliver broader suite of high-value, best-in-class satcom solutions to US government customers

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS Inc., announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Global Enterprise Solutions (GES) business to SES for $450 million. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of Leonardo DRS and of SES. Finalization of the deal is targeted for the second half of 2022 subject to regulatory approvals.

“ The DRS GES business is well-respected by its customers and within the satellite communications (SATCOM) provider services market, and we are very pleased with the agreement reached with SES,” said Bill Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS. “ While the DRS GES business has flourished, Leonardo DRS has shifted its portfolio focus, and selling it now makes the most business sense,” he said.

The DRS GES business is a leading provider of commercial satellite communications to the US Government, and delivers world-class, mission-critical satellite communications and security solutions to customers anywhere in the world.

SES plans to organize the DRS GES business unit under SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES. For over 40 years, SES GS has supported the mission essential operations of Combatant Command (COCOM), Military Services, and other US Government customers. SES GS delivers satellite communication solutions leveraging SES’s 70 satellites at geostationary and medium earth orbits and supporting ground infrastructure.

“ SES GS is the only satellite operator with operational experience delivering multi-orbit, multi-band managed SATCOM services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and its warfighters,” said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions. “ With SES GS and DRS GES’ deep and trusted relationships with US Government agencies, we look forward to continuing to provide critical elements to meet the DoD’s connectivity requirements and deliver assured communications.”

Leonardo DRS regularly assesses its portfolio to ensure strong alignment with our customers’ needs and priorities. As the company continues to focus on transforming to meet the DoD’s important priorities, this divestiture will allow the company to consider larger potential acquisitions that would strengthen its core capabilities and open new market opportunities.

“ As we enter a new and exciting phase at Leonardo DRS, we are investing in our strengths to improve our core capabilities,” Lynn said. “ We are looking beyond incremental technology advances and moving towards a larger role in producing ground-breaking, market-disruptive technologies for our customer needs today, and well into the future,” he said.

“ The combination of SES GS and DRS GES businesses unites the leader in multi-orbit satellite networking with unparalleled US Government satellite communications integration,” Hoene said. “ Both SES GS and DRS GES have a trusted reputation for delivering the best network solutions to meet unique and demanding US Government requirements.”

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains. Its diverse array of defense systems and solutions is offered to all branches of the U.S. military, major aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies and international military customers for deployment on a wide range of military platforms. Leonardo DRS focuses its capabilities in areas of critical importance to the U.S. military, such as sensing, electronic warfare & cyber, network computing, force protection and electrical power and propulsion. With a portfolio that includes internally developed proprietary intellectual property and products at the component, sub-system and system level, Leonardo DRS serves as either a prime contractor or a sub-contractor. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Jon Bennett



Government Affairs, Marketing & Communications, SES GS



Tel: +1 703 610 0998



jon.bennett@ses-gs.com

Mike Mount



Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, Leonardo DRS



2345 Crystal Dr. Suite 1000 Arlington, VA 22202



Tel: +1 571.447.4624



mmount@drs.com