Leon Chen Named to GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2021

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kayne Partners, the Los Angeles-based dedicated growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne” or the “Firm”), is pleased to announce that Leon Chen, Managing Partner, has been named to the 2021 GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Investors List.

In naming Mr. Chen, GrowthCap recognized his leadership, collaborative work style and ethic, depth of deal experience, and demonstrated ability to help add value to the companies he’s invested in. Over the years, Mr. Chen has played a leading role in building a team of 18 people with a focus on diversity with the team being over 50% female or minority. During his time at Kayne, Mr. Chen has been responsible for identifying investment themes, developing new investment opportunities, deal execution and driving enterprise value creation. He has served in a board director or observer capacity for a number of companies and managed the successful sale of numerous portfolio companies to both financial sponsors and strategics. Mr. Chen has been deeply involved in building out the Firm’s presence within Canada having led five of Kayne Partners nine Canadian investments. He is a member of the Kayne Partners Investment Committee and serves on the firmwide diversity, equity, & inclusion council.

This year’s award process was extremely competitive. According to GrowthCap, “In our eighth year running this awards process, we are astounded by the dramatic increase in capital and talent dedicated to the growth investing asset class since the first cohort of awardees were selected in 2014. This was our most competitive year since inception with hundreds of nominations submitted in support of some of today’s best growth investors. The nominees were truly impressive; each demonstrating notable business intellect and judgment, consistent work ethic, high emotional intelligence and a determination to push through the most challenging situations.”

“Leon is a uniquely talented growth equity investor. He has the ability to study a company under the microscope in one moment and then shift gears to debate macroeconomic trends in the next. What really sets him apart is his ability to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams to help their companies realize their potential. We are very lucky to have him on our team,” said Nishita Cummings, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Growth Equity at Kayne Partners.

About Kayne Partners

Kayne Partners, the Los Angeles-based dedicated growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., is a leading provider of capital and connections to privately held, high growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. Kayne Partners seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: media & telecommunications, supply chain & logistics, financial technology, healthcare IT, security & compliance, and business process outsourcing and automation. For more information, please visit www.kaynepartners.com.

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, credit, infrastructure/energy, renewables, and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages approximately $30 billion in assets (as of 9/30/2021) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 350 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.

