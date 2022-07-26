Lenovo’s Back to School Sale – School Savings, No Matter How You Tech

Sale includes up to 67% off select tablets, laptops starting at $450

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, customers can shop the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best tech as they return to school, and beginning on July 25 and running until August 15, Lenovo is offering doorbuster deals, and huge discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories, exclusively at lenovo.com.

The sale will feature MyLenovo Rewards member deals, deep discounts on nearly all ThinkPad products, and laptops starting at $350. Lenovo also partnered with ID.me to offer students and teachers the opportunity to save an extra 5% off sitewide from July 25 through August 15 to help everyone gear up for learning this year.*

Check lenovo.com each week of the sale to save big on Lenovo’s best-selling products. Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale*:

Sneak Peak July 25-August 1 Save up to 67% off doorbusters. Students and Teachers save up to $100 more with code BTS2022 and save an extra 5% when you verify with ID.me. Save up to 35% on most premium 2-in-1 laptops for school, work & home. Plus, earn 2X MyLenovo Rewards (that’s 6% back!) Get up to 67% off on select ThinkPad, ThinkBook, ThinkCentre & ThinkStation PCs.

August 1-8 Laptops starting under $450 Flex 2-in-1 laptops under $800 Up to 50% off select ThinkPad laptops Up to 40% off select ThinkBook laptops Up to 47% off mobile workstations – great for engineering students or those who need high power PC Accessories starting under $15 Also shop dorm essentials like alarm clocks, smart TVs

August 8-15 Chromebooks starting under $300 Yoga laptops up to 30% off Up to 50% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Gaming mice starting at under $50 Backpacks under $20 Headsets starting under $30



“The past few years have emphasized the need for smart technology at home and in classrooms,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “During the Lenovo Back to School Sale students, parents, and educators will find great deals on the technology necessary to tackle any challenge that comes their way.”

For more details on all the great offers included in Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters

Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive a percentage of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Back to School Sale. MyLenovo Rewards members also receive free expedited shipping on all qualifying purchases. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/rewards/

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

