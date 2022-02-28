Lenovo Unveils Products and Solutions Designed to Power a Hybrid World at MWC ‘22

New ThinkPad™, ThinkBook™, ThinkVision™, IdeaPad™, tablet and motorola devices and solutions launched at MWC 2022

BARCELONA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At MWC 2022, Lenovo™ unveiled a portfolio of innovative new products and solutions designed for a more connected and increasingly hybrid world.

The line-up includes a wide range of sophisticated, products and solutions that support Lenovo’s vision of delivering Smarter Technology for All. Lenovo is committed to embedding intelligence in its portfolio of products to bring more connectivity to everyone – more access to information, communication, and global collaboration.

First ThinkPad Powered by Snapdragon Delights Mobile Workers with Multi-Day Battery Life, AI Accelerated Experiences, and 5G Connectivity

Lenovo is thrilled to announce the all-new ThinkPad X13s developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Microsoft, as the world’s first laptop powered by the premium Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 compute platform1, running up to Windows 11 Pro. The ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design delivers the next level of silent always-on, always-connected PC experiences in addition to incredible multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours2, AI accelerated experiences, enhanced 5G connectivity options including mmWave3, and application support through the Microsoft App Assure program for seamless productivity, security, and collaboration. For more details, read the product press release here.

Productivity Unleashed with Latest ThinkPad Laptops and ThinkVision Mobile Monitor

Lenovo announced the latest additions to its ThinkPad and ThinkVision portfolios. The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, powered by up to the latest Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8TB, takes performance to a whole new level for the most demanding tasks.

Lenovo is also introducing several updates to its ThinkPad T series portfolio to address the productivity and collaboration needs of a widely diversified workforce. A new ThinkPad T16 along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light technology1 with FHD camera options combined with Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice enhance the collaboration experience, boosted by more stable connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E2 and enhanced WWAN3 choices.

Hybrid working environments need flexible and mobile workspaces. Increasing screen time adds pressure to an already overloaded display real estate. Enter the all-new ThinkVision M14d mobile USB-C® monitor weighing less than 1.3 pounds (600 grams)6 offers a super narrow bezel 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display with high resolution (2240 x 1400) that supports a 100% sRGB wide color gamut for greater visual fidelity.

Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad P16s along with an updated ThinkPad P14s Gen 3. Lenovo’s most mobile workstations offer a mix of power and performance for professional users-on-the-go. Built with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T550 professional graphics, both workstations are ISV-certified and ideally suited to power applications such as AutoCAD®, Revit®, SolidWorks®, and more. For more details, read the product press release here.

Distinctive, Versatile and Powerful ThinkBook Laptops Designed to Inspire Unthinkable Achievements

Lenovo announced today the latest ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops. Continuing the modern design philosophy that has become synonymous with ThinkBook, the new models feature dual tone color highlights and exude class with an anodized aluminum exterior1 and four-side narrow bezels. Equipped with smart innovative technologies and high-performance features, they offer elevated user experiences in productivity, collaboration, and security. For more details, read the product press release here.

Find Your Edge and Unleash Game-Changing Performance with the new motorola edge device

The latest motorola edge is joining Motorola’s premium family, the motorola edge 30 pro or motorola edge+ in North America. With an industry-leading mobile platform, a super-advanced camera system and an incredible display, the new edge device redefines the game. Motorola became the first smartphone maker to launch a device with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it’s bringing that device to even more consumers’ hands.

The new edge offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced mobile platform, that fuels cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® technologies.

Users can enjoy the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features and harness the power of smooth responsiveness, colour rich HDR scenes for ultra-realistic graphics, and desktop level features. Compared to the previous generation, the new platform provides 30% more power and 25% more efficiency with the Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU. Mobile-first features, VRS Pro and Volumetric Rendering, deliver breathtaking scenes and lifelike particle effects.

With a triple high-res cameras motorola edge 30 pro offers incredibly sharp and bright photos in low light using instant all-pixel focus, HDR10+ videos with over a billion shades of color, high resolution ultra-wide images and high-resolution selfies for unbelievably vivid results. All this with the ultra-smooth performance of a 144 Hz display, along with the astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos. The unbelievable 4800mAh battery with the fastest 68W TurboPower™ charges over 50% in 15 minutes and can be recharged wirelessly with a 15W TurboPower. For more details, read the product press release here.

Lenovo Tempts Student Gamers with New IdeaPad Gaming Laptops and Legion Wireless Mouse for Gaming, Homework and More

Lenovo introduced its new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop series in two screen sizes, 15-inch and 16-inch, that are ideal for younger, new gamers entering this world of gaming who want to impress with the right gaming firepower. This re-energized lineup sports a stylish makeover inside and out with improved thermal components for quieter gameplay, fresh chassis colors and high-performance detailing, not to mention a beefed-up WQHD+ panel option.

Another device designed for daily use for gaming, school or work is the ultra-light Lenovo Legion™ M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse that delivers performance, comfort and precision for all the right moves and 80 million clicks. For more details, read the product press release here.

Lenovo Delivers New Lighter Devices to Help Consumers Live Large

As adapting to a hybrid lifestyle continues to inspire more intuitive consumer experiences, Lenovo goes all in on smarter innovations and trusted services benefiting daily life. Today at MWC, Lenovo unveiled its new portfolio of mainstream consumer 2-in-1 convertible and detachable laptops, plus a tablet.

Committed to creating a more inclusive digital world where more consumers have access to their own feature-rich, full-time laptop without being weighed down, Lenovo IdeaPad continues to expand its line-up with greater performance, versatility and portability. Whether learning from home, working in an office or just staying in to relax, users can level-up with intuitive features in versatile form factors that do more, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible laptops offered in two screen sizes (14-inch and 16-inch) with an optional Lenovo E-color pen for all life’s creative moments. The new 12-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop with Windows 11 is practically perfect for students and multitaskers.

Lenovo has also announced a robust line-up of consumer IdeaPad Chromebooks for the modern home office, classroom and beyond: The new IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (14”, 7), the 2-in-1 IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (15”, 7), and the grab-and-go IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11”, 7). Another way to enjoy versatility and me-time entertainment is with the upgraded Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android™ tablet which supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and enhanced reading mode. For more details, read the product press release here.

Founding Principles of the Kind City

Beginning last October, we invited people around the world to share their hopes and visions for a Kind City of the future, guided by global luminaries and an interactive podcast. Now, assisted by sophisticated AI, we compiled and transformed those submissions into the 10 founding principles of a green, accessible, inclusive, and empowering city. Explore this crowd-sourced celebration of kindness and community and learn more about the Kind City here.

Visit Lenovo StoryHub for more detailed product press releases, full specs and images of Lenovo’s MWC announcements. Check out the Lenovo MWC event page and virtual showcase page for the company’s presence at the event.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

Wendy Fung, wfung@lenovo.com