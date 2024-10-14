Lenovo Introduces ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 to Future-Proof AI-Optimized Meeting Spaces

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced today the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, one of the first AI-optimized compute devices purpose built to run video conferencing room systems. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processori with an integrated NPU, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is ready for AI-heavy meeting room workloads to deliver unparalleled performance for intuitive collaboration and enhanced productivity, all in a protected and user-friendly solution.









Smarter AI for All Means Smarter Collaboration

Under Lenovo’s vision of Smarter AI for All, the company is dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals to put AI to work for them. While the role of collaboration technology has never been more critical, many customers are continuing to redefine meeting spaces and how work is done. The integration of AI into collaboration tools presents a transformative opportunity to connect people and improve productivity. Lenovo, the global leader in PCs, is bringing more compute power to collaboration.

In the future, end users will be empowered by enhanced predictive capabilities that anticipate user needs, suggest relevant resources, or actions before they’re requested. And AI-driven analytics will provide real-time feedback on productivity and team dynamics, enabling more informed decision-making and fostering a more agile and responsive work environment.

For IT managers, collaborative AI tools hold the potential for even greater automation, proactive management, and strategic insight. AI is expected to further reduce the manual workload by automating more complex maintenance tasks, predictive monitoring, and security measures, allowing IT teams to focus on innovation rather than routine operations.

As these AI-enabled collaboration tools evolve, they will increasingly become essential resources in daily tasks for meeting participants while helping reduce complexity and workloads for IT managers.

Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2

One of the first AI-optimized compute devices purpose built for video conferencing room systems, the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 elevates every meeting experience—no matter the room size or setup. This intelligent device combines AI-optimized technology and unparalleled performance for intuitive collaboration and enhanced productivity, all in a protected and user-friendly solution. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor on the Intel vPro® platform, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 efficiently manages heavy AI workloads right on the compute device, with up to 40% lower power consumption than its predecessor.ii

For a complete room solution right out of the box, ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 Full Room Kit is a single-SKU option that adds the intelligent ThinkSmart Bar 180, enabling Intelligent Speaker functionality. Installation and deployment are a snap, and ample ports allow for quick and easy connection to different devices. No matter what configuration IT teams create, every collaboration is more secure, thanks to advanced hardware-based protection of the Intel vPro® platform and automatic Windows 11 security updates.

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 offers an incredible array of smart features to enable smarter meeting rooms.

Intelligent Power – Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and Intel vPro® platform the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 efficiently manages heavy AI workloads with up to 40% lower power consumption. The unique NPU architecture built on Windows 11 IoT accelerates compute tasks and data transfer, optimizing AI performance and making operations more efficient, reliable, and secure.

– Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and Intel vPro® platform the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 efficiently manages heavy AI workloads with up to 40% lower power consumption. The unique NPU architecture built on Windows 11 accelerates compute tasks and data transfer, optimizing AI performance and making operations more efficient, reliable, and secure. Smart Assistance – Supporting Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms on Windows, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 boosts collaboration with AI-enabled features through Microsoft Copilot or Zoom AI Companion. AI-enabled experiences like intelligent framing of meeting participants, auto voice detection, smart name tags, meeting summaries, and real time assistance are just some of the smart features to look forward to in the future. iii

– Supporting Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms on Windows, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 boosts collaboration with AI-enabled features through Microsoft Copilot or Zoom AI Companion. AI-enabled experiences like intelligent framing of meeting participants, auto voice detection, smart name tags, meeting summaries, and real time assistance are just some of the smart features to look forward to in the future. Purpose Built – The versatile built-in cable management system locks wires in place or detaches completely for a sleeker, more compact setup, and an integrated EDID management facilitates improved connectivity with room displays. ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is tested to run 24/7/365 in a wide temperature range (5°C to 40°C), withstanding a crowded server room and boasts a quiet fanless enclosure to go unnoticed behind a conference room display.

– The versatile built-in cable management system locks wires in place or detaches completely for a sleeker, more compact setup, and an integrated EDID management facilitates improved connectivity with room displays. ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is tested to run 24/7/365 in a wide temperature range (5°C to 40°C), withstanding a crowded server room and boasts a quiet fanless enclosure to go unnoticed behind a conference room display. Inherent Flexibility – With Windows 11 IoT, ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 offers the flexibility to choose from a variety of peripherals. To make installation easier, the smart device comes with either the Lenovo IP Controller or the ThinkSmart Controller to suit a variety of room setups. For a truly flexible experience, the intelligent device offers users the ability to easily plug in their laptop if needed and run a meeting in BYOD mode, regardless the UC platform.

“Smart collaboration technology continues to advance rapidly with the introduction of AI-enabled features,” said Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo. “Customers are looking for more compute power and flexibility to future-proof meeting spaces and take advantage of solutions available now and just over the horizon.”

Customer Support & Professional Services

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 comes preloaded with ThinkSmart Manager software with the Intel vPro® platform for remote manageability in real-time to save IT teams’ resources. And, for additional security, the Lenovo ThinkShield offering adds an extra layer of security through its OS-to-cloud solutions.

For ongoing support, the new AI-optimized video conferencing compute devices include a three-year Lenovo warranty with Premier Support and one-year ThinkSmart Manager Premium license. Also included is Lenovo Smart Collaboration Professional Services Deploy and Maintain to ensure fast, efficient rollout.

Pricing and Availability

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 + Controller starts at $2,900 and is available by the end of 2024. Contact your Lenovo ThinkSmart sales representative for more information.

Technical Specifications

Performance Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 165H processor on Intel vPro® platform Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 135H processor on Intel vPro® platform Operating System Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC Memoryiv 16GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM 32GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM Storagev 256GB PCIe TLC SSD Graphics Intel® Arc™ graphics Security TPM 2.0 Kensington™ MiniSaver lock slot Removable Cable Management Connectivity Ports 1x HDMI Ingest 2x HDMI-Out 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1x USB-A 2.0 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1x USB-C Ingest 1x Standard Think Power Wifi WLAN 802.11 AC (2×2) Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) 5.0 Design Dimensions (WxDxH) 185 x 220 x 38 mm/7.28 x 8.66 x 1.50 in (with cable management) 185 x 140 x 38 mm/7.28 x 5.51 x 1.50 in (without cable management) Weight 1.01 kg/2.23 lbs (with cable management) 0.86 kg/ 1.90 lbs (without cable management) Manageability ThinkSmart Manager

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKSMART, and THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. ZOOM is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Intel, Intel vPro and Intel Core is a trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Lenovo is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024, Lenovo Group Limited.

