LendingPoint Named by Atlanta Business Chronicle as One of Best Places to Work in 2021

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LendingPoint, a financial technology platform, today was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The award marks the company’s second recognition this year, following its 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award in April, and signals a continuation of the growing momentum LendingPoint sustained through a year of changing workplace norms across the globe. During a time when workers’ relationship to work evolved constantly, LendingPoint remained committed to cultivating and empowering employee experience and fulfillment.

Designed to recognize employers in the Atlanta area that foster exceptional employee engagement, the Best Places to Work award surveys employees on their company’s workplace environment, people practices, as well as insurance, financial, and wellness benefits. Employees also comment on their employer’s business performance, hiring status, and remote-work opportunities. Companies with the highest scores are then ranked and awarded.

“Thanks to our incredible team, we are thrilled to be recognized as one the best places to work in the Atlanta metro area,” said Tom Burnside, CEO and Co-Founder of LendingPoint. “The global community has endured countless changes due to the pandemic, and we’ve worked hard to put our employees’ safety first every step of the way. Our customers’ experience is only as good as our employees’ experience. That’s why we work to foster a safe, collaborative and supportive culture, and we give our employees the resources to make an impact in both the business and the community. Providing greater access to financial services starts with creating an environment for our team to thrive and do their best work.”

The Best Places to Work award is the latest in a series of landmark successes for LendingPoint. In July, the company announced the closing of its largest securitization to date. This transaction is the largest single-platform issuance backed by online consumer loans since the start of the pandemic. LendingPoint also expanded its C-suite executive team in May, hiring veteran risk executive Ashish Gupta as Chief Risk Officer, and Chris Johnson, who recently joined the team as Head of Capital Markets. This April, the company ranked #15 among Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Largest Fintech Companies. In March, LendingPoint closed a $110 million, 5-year corporate mezzanine credit facility with partners MidCap Financial Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation. Since the company issued its first loan in 2015, LendingPoint has originated over $4 billion.

LendingPoint is a financial technology platform that provides financing origination solutions to consumers, for ecommerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For the past three years, LendingPoint has been named one of Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in 2019 and 2020 and was honored as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by ACG 2019, 2020, and 2021. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in Metro Atlanta, with offices in New York and California.

