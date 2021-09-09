LenderClose Expands Office Space to Accommodate Growth

West Des Moines-based firm increases capacity, fosters collaborative environment

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LenderClose, a real estate and home equity lending technology platform, expanded its headquarters to accommodate current and future growth. By increasing the size of the current workplace, the lending platform provider will grow floor space and capacity while prioritizing collaborative workspaces.

“LenderClose has seen significant growth, both in the number of clients we serve and in our internal team, since we were founded in 2015,” said Allen Jingst, LenderClose CRO. “From two staff members in a shared workspace to now, we have relentlessly executed our plan for physical expansion as well as the expansion of our platform offerings and client relationships.”

The expansion will add an additional 12,000 square feet of floor space to the existing office, which will result in a 24,000-square-foot new workspace. Forty new workstations will be added initially, and the office’s capacity will increase from 64 to 90 individuals.

Team members from different areas of the company work together to ensure LenderClose produces technology and services that are comprehensive and take every aspect of the process into consideration.

“Our company values collaboration, and we wanted that to be reflected in the office itself; allowing team members to work together with ease,” Jingst added.

In addition to designated individual workspaces, the new office features various, easily accessible shared spaces for collaborative or cross-functional team pods, including standing tables and digital, interactive whiteboards. Additionally, there are recreational areas with tables and comfy chairs available for small, informal gatherings of two to four people. This space also includes oversized games, such as Connect Four™ and Jenga®, and a pingpong table.

About LenderClose, Inc.



LenderClose is a technology-focused home equity and real estate lending platform which injects speed and efficiencies into the lending process, greatly enhancing the borrowing experience. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the rapidly growing financial technology company is focused on providing credit unions and community banks innovative lending solutions and automated workflows. To learn more, visit lenderclose.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

Charlyne H. McWilliams / Victoria Moore



301.933.5567 / 678.781.7211



charlyne@williammills.com / victoria@williammills.com