Lendbuzz Completes $246 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lendbuzz, an AI-based fintech company that helps consumers obtain better access to credit when purchasing a vehicle, announced today that it has closed its first transaction of 2026, a $246 million securitization (“LBZZ 2026-1”) collateralized by a pool of auto loans made to obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, light duty trucks, and vans.

LBZZ 2026-1 issued five classes of notes: Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B, Class C, Class D. The LBZZ 2026-1 notes have been rated by Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) as K1+, AAA, AA, A and BBB-.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent, with both Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, acting as joint bookrunners; Mizuho, MUFG and Regions Securities LLC acted as co-managers on the transaction.

“We are excited to announce the successful completion of our first transaction of 2026,” said George Sclavos, Chief Financial Officer at Lendbuzz. “The deal had incredible interest from our diverse and expanding investor base which speaks highly to the level of confidence the investment community has in our ABS program.”

This transaction marks Lendbuzz’s eleventh public securitization since launching the program in the fourth quarter of 2021. To date, Lendbuzz has completed more than $2.4 billion of publicly syndicated asset-backed securitizations and remains committed to growing the program as part of its diverse funding strategy. The additional capacity will allow Lendbuzz to continue on its mission to offer fair access to credit for underserved populations.

About Lendbuzz

Lendbuzz, Inc. (“Lendbuzz”), is a financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve credit decisions and offer vehicle financing for millions of borrowers. Lendbuzz seamlessly processes large sets of data through advanced computational approaches to more accurately predict a consumer’s creditworthiness. Lendbuzz’s business benefits both consumers through expanded access to credit, and auto dealerships via increased vehicle sales. Lendbuzz is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2015.

Investors

InvestorRelations@lendbuzz.com



Media & Press

MediaRelations@lendbuzz.com