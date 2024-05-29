Lencore Selects Domo to Bring Analytics to Workplace Audio Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Lencore has chosen Domo to unify data across its organization, which has helped to increase customer response time and improve sales productivity, and has resulted in double-digit revenue growth.





As a leading provider of sound masking systems, noise management and communications solutions, Lencore always strived to make data-driven decisions but struggled to generate the right reporting and data to drive their business. The data was siloed in disparate systems and employees spent large portions of their days manually mining through the data and building graphs in Excel to report on daily business performance. This led to gaps in visibility regarding where the organization saw successes and where they had opportunities to improve.

Lencore started using Domo to bring together its data into a single source of truth, and help the company manage manufacturing, optimize product schedules, right size inventory and ensure shipments get out the door in a timely manner. With Domo, teams across Lencore–from executives and engineers to finance and sales–now have data and insights at their fingertips to meet the needs of its customers and prospects while also improving business operations.

One team that unlocked impactful insights with Domo is Lencore’s sales team, which focused on exploring data to explain why new projects took more time and effort to close. After Domo surfaced opportunities on quicker wins from existing accounts, Lencore formed a new inside sales team to focus solely on smaller projects with current customers, creating a new incremental revenue stream.

“Domo delivers data right to my fingertips and lets me slice and dice it however I need,” said David Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Lencore. “It no longer takes two or three hours to get information to make important business decisions. Domo helps us to look at trending information, understand our performance, set more precise goals, and find and uncover new business opportunities.”

Another critical component of Lencore’s business model is to provide project quotes within 24 hours, so that current and prospective customers can make quicker and more informed decisions. The Domo platform helps Lencore track the entire quote process, identifying bottlenecks or areas for improvements. Domo also helps to recognize a subset of quotes that require more time to generate so they can be managed using a separate process.

“Lencore is a shining example of how Domo can be used across an entire organization to make meaningful, day-to-day impact,” said Mark Maughan, Chief Analytics Officer and SVP of Customer Success at Domo. “We strive to empower all workers with the data and insights they need to make impactful business decisions, and I’m thrilled that Domo is enabling Lencore to do just that.”

