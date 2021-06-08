Home Business Wire Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley...
Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND), will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET. The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468742&tp_key=d24b20cb18 and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

Tim will also be presenting at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, being held virtually on June 14-16, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 10:15 am ET on June 14, 2021, and will be livestreamed through this link, https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465602&tp_key=3ebe60bbda, and available on the Lemonade investor site shortly thereafter.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.

Lisa Horton

Lemonade@astrskpr.com

