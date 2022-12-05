Lehigh University Chooses Syntellis Performance Solutions to Streamline Budget Development, Forecasting and Capital Planning

The private research university to increase efficiencies and improve its budgeting processes using the Axiom Higher Education Suite

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a multi-year contract with Lehigh University.

The private research university based in Bethlehem, PA will implement the Syntellis’ Axiom™ Higher Education suite to transform its current budgeting and forecasting processes through a single integrated, cloud-based software platform. The Axiom suite will provide the university’s finance department access to real-time data and actionable insights to improve budgeting processes and empower better strategic investment decisions.

“We were searching for a new financial planning solution and wanted a cloud-based, intuitive system,” said Warren Loller, Budget Director for Lehigh University. “Syntellis ticked all the boxes for us, and we quickly realized that the Axiom Higher Education suite would give our finance team a transparent and comprehensive view of critical expense, revenue and other finance data to inform our operational budgeting and long-range planning.”

Syntellis’ Axiom Higher Education suite integrates with source systems, such as general ledger, human resources, and student information systems to provide near real-time access to data, streamlined budgeting and planning processes, and improved decision-making and stakeholder collaboration. By adopting solutions to modernize the finance office, Lehigh University will now have the capability to shorten budget cycles, forecast more accurately and identify variances and outliers for quick remediation.

Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions, said: “Lehigh University’s finance department is forward thinking. They did not want to simply replicate their existing budgeting processes but wanted to improve it. We are excited to work with Lehigh University to propel them forward in their continuous improvement journey and feel honored they chose to work with Syntellis to make that happen.”

About Lehigh University

Lehigh University is a private research university in Bethlehem, PA. The university was established in 1865 by businessman Asa Packer and was originally affiliated with the Episcopal Church. Lehigh has five colleges: the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Health. For more information, please visit Home | Lehigh University.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions



Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for higher education institutions. Our powerful budgeting, financial planning, and analytics solutions help colleges and universities elevate financial performance and transform vision into reality. With leading institutions using our flexible, powerful, intuitive Axiom software to manage nearly $60 billion in revenue and $100 billion in endowments combined with top satisfaction rankings from BPM Partners for the past eight years, our proven industry expertise helps college and universities acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

