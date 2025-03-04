LegitScript Unveils Next-Generation AI-Powered Platform That Transforms Merchant Risk Management

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product compliance solutions, today announced a suite of powerful innovations designed to help payments companies, e-commerce marketplaces, and online platforms detect risk and enable growth with greater accuracy and speed than ever before. These advancements, anchored by LegitScript’s new Xray AI Risk Intelligence platform, reinforce the company’s position as the trusted risk management partner for every stage of merchant growth. In 2024 alone, LegitScript saved its Merchant Monitoring clients from $1.6 billion in potential card network fines.

“With an ever-evolving regulatory and compliance landscape, payments companies and online platforms need real-time risk intelligence that scales,” said Scott Roth, CEO at LegitScript. “These latest innovations bring together AI-powered automation, deep risk data, and expert analysis to help our clients confidently onboard, monitor, and manage merchants while staying ahead of emerging threats.”

Introducing Xray: The Future of Risk Detection Powered by Artificial Intelligence

At the core of LegitScript’s innovation is Xray, a next-generation AI Risk Intelligence platform that enhances the speed, scale, and depth of merchant risk detection. By combining proprietary crawling technology, cutting-edge AI, and LegitScript’s unmatched risk data, Xray surfaces new insights with unprecedented clarity to help clients make smarter, faster risk decisions.

“Xray represents a fundamental leap forward in how we detect and summarize risk at scale,” said Andy Vrabel, GM Payment Ecosystem Solutions. “This investment widens the aperture on risk intelligence and compliance automation, helping payments companies and platforms proactively manage risk while supporting growth.”

Merchant Onboarding Powered by Xray

LegitScript is launching the first Xray-powered capability within its Payments Ecosystem Solutions: Merchant Onboarding. This AI-driven solution enables payments companies to:

Instantaneously scan merchant websites for card network violations (including BRAM and VIRP compliance)

Automatically detect merchant category codes (MCCs) for accurate classification

Match merchants against LegitScript’s proprietary risk intelligence database to uncover already identified risks

Access enhanced Know Your Business (KYB) insights, including business lookups, adverse media, watchlist checks, and email and phone risk assessments

Leverage our intuitive UI or API to seamlessly and quickly integrate LegitScript Merchant Onboarding into existing workflows

Risk Landscape Reports: Proactive Intelligence for Emerging Threats

To further help payments companies and online platforms stay ahead of regulatory and reputational risks, LegitScript is introducing Risk Landscape Reports, a subscription-based offering that delivers proactive insights into high-risk products, services, and entities. Each report centers around a rising topic — such as the online sales of abortion medicines — and dives deep to provide regulatory intelligence and real-world examples that help clients anticipate trends, adapt policies, and mitigate risk before it escalates.

Expanding Healthcare Merchant Certification for Payments Companies

As regulatory scrutiny and card network expectations evolve, LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification remains the industry standard for onboarding and supporting high-risk merchants. Recognized by Visa and Mastercard and trusted by leading payments companies and advertising platforms, Certification ensures compliance and commercial integrity for pharmacies, telehealth providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

With the market changing rapidly, LegitScript is expanding partnership opportunities for payment facilitators, ISOs, and acquiring banks looking to confidently support merchants in high-risk healthcare sectors.

Powering Merchant Risk Management for Every Stage of Growth

With these advancements, LegitScript continues to set the standard for merchant risk intelligence, offering a comprehensive portfolio that helps payments companies and platforms:

Quickly and confidently onboard high-risk merchants with AI-powered Merchant Onboarding

Monitor millions of merchants persistently with best-in-class Merchant Monitoring

Stay ahead of regulatory trends with Risk Landscape Reports

Ensure compliance in high-risk verticals with Healthcare Merchant Certification

“LegitScript is transforming merchant risk management with the breadth of their data, coverage, and expertise,” said Dan Stanbridge, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Electronic Merchant Systems. “We value their commitment to helping us navigate risk with confidence — detecting threats, enabling growth, and ensuring compliance at scale.”

For more information about LegitScript’s latest innovations, visit legitscript.com.

About LegitScript

LegitScript has been leading the charge for a safer, more transparent internet and payments ecosystem for more than 15 years. Combining groundbreaking technology with curated risk data — comprising upwards of 60 million merchants and billions of data points — and a team of experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and investigations, LegitScript’s broad and deep view across the commercial internet provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses to evaluate, manage, and mitigate risk. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest internet platforms and payments companies.

