LegitScript Partners with Google on Certification Program for CBD Manufacturers and Retailers

LegitScript-certified manufacturers and retailers of cannabidiol in the United States will be eligible to advertise on Google.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBD–LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, has partnered with Google to certify certain topical, non-ingestible CBD products and the websites that market them.

LegitScript currently offers the only certification program authorized by Google to vet advertisers for eligible CBD products and websites. Google will begin recognizing LegitScript certification for CBD websites in January 2023. For this pilot program, Google advertising will be limited to California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico.

Being LegitScript-certified not only gives CBD manufacturers and distributors an advantage in the online advertising space, but allows them to build trust with consumers.

“When people see the LegitScript seal on your product or website, they know that you operate safely and transparently,” said LegitScript CEO Scott Roth. “In an industry that is still seeing widespread problems with products that are tainted, substandard, or illegal, it’s more important than ever to give consumers confidence that the CBD products they’re purchasing have been properly vetted.”

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex and high-risk sectors, LegitScript also partners with Google to vet eligible advertisers in the addiction treatment and healthcare spaces.

US manufacturers and retailers can apply today through LegitScript to certify CBD products that are in compliance with USDA, FDA, FTC, and DEA regulations, as well as state-specific laws. E-commerce websites with a CBD product catalog that consists of LegitScript-certified CBD products can apply through LegitScript to certify their websites and start advertising on Google in California, Colorado and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about CBD Certification or to start an application, visit legitscript.com/google-cbd.

About LegitScript

Since 2007, LegitScript has been committed to making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. LegitScript Certification lets the world know which healthcare merchants, CBD products and websites, and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities operate safely and transparently. The result? Certified merchants can stand out from the crowd, grow their online presence, and demonstrate credibility in high-risk industries. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in these tightly regulated and complex sectors. That’s why LegitScript Certification is trusted by Visa, Google, Bing, Facebook, and major global payment service providers. For more information, visit legitscript.com

