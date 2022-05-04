Legendary ABS May the 4th PC from Newegg Ready to Land in Users’ Spaces

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #gamingpc–Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the legendary Advanced Battlestations (ABS) May the 4th PC powered by Intel®, a limited-edition gaming PC inspired by a popular, iconic 45-year-old sci-fi saga, is now available exclusively from Newegg.com. The special PC system was built by Buildeniac, Newegg’s PC assembly division.





The galactic PC has a black case with laser-etched tempered glass and burnt orange nuances, reminiscent of the markings on a combat fighter spaceship with a strong resistance to order. The PC runs fast in several unknown parsecs, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB video card.

The legendary ABS May the 4th PC is now available for $3,999.99, while supplies last, at this link. This system is in highly limited quantity and expected to quickly sell out. Each PC will be serialized with its manufacturing number.

A video with details on the system’s components is available here.

Newegg and Intel also launched a sweepstakes to give away this PC. Entries can be submitted until May 24. Official rules are at this link.

“We leveraged the capabilities of ABS and Buildeniac to create a uniquely designed, limited-edition gaming PC to excite our community,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising. “This special gaming rig has electrifying nuances and will be an extremely rare item.”

About Buildeniac, Inc.

Buildeniac, Inc., a subsidiary of Newegg Commerce, Inc., provides a world-class PC assembly service. For information: ENIAC.Newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

