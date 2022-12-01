<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LegalOn Technologies, the AI Contract Review Leader, Announces Expansion into the United States

Daniel Lewis joins as US CEO

SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LegalOn Technologies (“LegalOn”), the leading legal technology company from Japan, announced its expansion into the United States, the largest legal market in the world, and the appointment of Daniel Lewis as US CEO.

“LegalOn has built the world’s leading AI contract review solution for in-house teams and law firms and we are excited to bring our unique solution to the US,” says Nozomu Tsunoda, CEO. “We have over 3,000 customers, a team of 400 employees, $101m in recent fundraising, and now we’ve added an experienced executive, Daniel Lewis, to lead our US expansion.”

Daniel Lewis joins LegalOn as US CEO after five years at LexisNexis leading practical guidance businesses serving 100k+ attorneys. He previously founded and led Ravel Law, a legal analytics software company.

“One of the biggest challenges that general counsel and in-house teams face is providing timely review on urgent, high-volume contracts like NDAs and purchase agreements,” says Daniel Lewis, US CEO. “LegalOn’s product combines sophisticated AI with detailed legal guidance content, so lawyers can work quickly and stay in control. I’m confident we can help innovative legal teams solve the contract review problem, freeing them to focus on important, strategic work.”

LegalOn will launch a free early access period from January 2023 to select users and organizations. Companies and firms that are interested in this technology can find more information and sign up for early access at LegalOnTech.com.

About LegalOn Technologies

LegalOn is the leader in AI contract review software for legal teams. Innovative lawyers and legal professionals at over 3,000 leading companies and firms globally use LegalOn to review and negotiate contracts faster and more accurately. Founded in 2017 by two corporate lawyers, the company is backed by leading investors and has raised over $130M (JPY17.9Bn). For more information, visit www.legalontech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact: Chihiro Hara | pr@legalontech.com

