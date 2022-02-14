Legacybox Adds Experienced Industry Veteran Joe Marler as Production Director at Chattanooga-Based Campus

Marler, who comes to Legacybox with more than 20 years of production management, will take over production operations at nation’s largest digitizer of home videos and photos

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legacybox, a Chattanooga-based company and the nation’s most trusted digitizing company, announced it hired Joe Marler to be its next Production Director.

Marler comes to Legacybox with more than 20 years of production management experience. Prior to joining, Maler was a Plant Manager at Novolex, a food packaging manufacturer. He was also an Operations Manager at InterConnect Wiring, the world leader in military aerospace electrical products in Fort Worth, Texas. Marler is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

“Adding a leader of Joe’s caliber to our team is an exciting milestone for Legacybox,” said Legacybox co-founder Adam Boeselager. “Joe’s leadership skills, management experience, and depth of manufacturing knowledge will greatly benefit our employees and ultimately enhance our abilities to meet the needs of our customers on a greater scale.”

As Legacybox’s Production Director, Marler will oversee all three production shifts, driving performance through developing, managing and leading the department’s operational objectives at the company’s 5-acre, 110,000 SF production campus in Chattanooga. Marler will lead the team to provide exceptional customer experiences, and embody the company’s value of “always be improving” by identifying root issues and instilling solution-oriented culture.

“I feel so fortunate to have found Legacybox and joined their powerhouse of a team,” said Joe Marler, Legacybox’s new Production Director. “I love the mission. It’s hard not to be passionate about helping customers relive what was once lost or forgotten… babies’ first steps, your father’s voice, your wedding day. I’m eager to plug in and take things to the next level by leveraging my past work experience and Legacybox’s expertise doing meaningful work, digitally preserving 19 different types of media.”

Since its founding by Nick Macco and Adam Boeselager in 2007, Legacybox has grown to become the industry leader in digitizing home movies photos. The company was the first to create a real-time tracking system so customers could follow their order through every step of the process. And the first to offer a shipping-protection package to give customers peace of mind when mailing their cherished recorded footage.

Beyond the priceless personal moments customers have trusted Legacybox with, the company has been counted on to preserve footage of historical figures such as presidents, archived screen and pencil tests for the world’s largest animation studio. And this past March, it even digitized recordings for use by the Smithsonian.

To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com.

About Legacybox



Legacybox is an effortless way for people to have the priceless footage from tapes, film reels, and other antiquated media digitally preserved on a format that will keep it accessible and safe forever. Over the past ten years, Legacybox has become the largest digitizing company in the world, setting the standard for how media is processed and earning the trust of museums, universities, governments, and more than 1,000,000 families across America. To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com.

