LedgerEdge Appoints Kate Karimson as Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Leahy as Chief Business Officer

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateBonds–LedgerEdge, the next-generation ecosystem for trading, announces the appointment of Kate Karimson and Mark Leahy to its leadership team, effective immediately. Mark Leahy joins as Chief Business Officer and will oversee client facing operations and partnerships. Kate Karimson joins as Chief Commercial Officer and will run product, sales and lead new strategic opportunities.

Kate Karimson is a high impact executive with a deep knowledge of the fixed income trading space. She joins LedgerEdge from CME Group, where she most recently ran and built from the ground up BrokerTec’s Global Dealer to Client, BrokerTec Quote, and led its interbank repo businesses globally. She was instrumental in major strategic initiatives across CME Group asset classes and previously held senior positions, including Head of Fixed Income Product. Prior to that, Karimson was responsible for delivering and running new and innovative corporate bond electronic solutions at ICAP, in addition to being a corporate bond trader with Barclays Capital.

Mark has a proven track-record of transforming technology businesses and his career spans significant experience in fixed income and capital markets. Most recently he was COO at Trumid XT, where he played a significant role in leading the SGX and Trumid & Hillhouse electronic credit trading joint venture. Mark has also held senior fixed income roles at SGX, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, UBS and HSBC.

Commenting on the news, Chairman and Founder David E. Rutter said: “The industry recognizes that LedgerEdge’s innovative trading model delivers new efficiencies that emphasize control and ease of execution to a historically illiquid market. Kate and Mark bring a tremendous amount of energy and experience to our senior leadership team and will be pivotal in helping the company grow to a market-leading position, as we fully embed and integrate the product.”

Kate Karimson commented: “I am thrilled to join the exceptional leadership team at LedgerEdge and help to shape the next significant chapter for the company. We are entering an exciting new era for LedgerEdge, as fixed income markets are changing more rapidly than ever. We will be working with market participants to transform the way they find liquidity and execute, redefining the future landscape of electronic markets. I look forward to leading the firm’s commercial strategy to its next level of success.”

Mark Leahy added: “It’s rare to get the opportunity to join such an innovative start-up with so much potential, within the fixed income electronic trading space. I’m impressed by the team’s approach to the future of trading, and corporate bond markets. LedgerEdge is addressing legacy inefficiencies in this space, as well as making trading easier and faster for participants on both sides of the market. Having spent nearly 10 years in fintech working with cutting-edge technology platforms, I look forward to applying my experience to LedgerEdge and working closely with the team to accelerate client reach as the business scales.”

LedgerEdge’s e-trading platform is now live in the UK as the first DLT-based trading platform that is fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Multilateral Trading Facility. LedgerEdge has been built in collaboration with the world’s leading global banks, asset managers, and market makers.

