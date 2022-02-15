Lecrae and Pray.com Team Up for Messages of Faith and Prayer

Meditative and Motivational Prayer Series designed and narrated by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist comes to leading Christian audio content platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pray.com, the world’s No. 1 app for Christians, today introduced GRAMMY® Award-winning global entertainer and entrepreneur Lecrae as its latest brand ambassador.

The collaboration with Lecrae will see the release of several new content series led by the artist on the Pray.com website and mobile app. “Transform Yourself,” a seven-part meditative prayer series, will guide listeners through messages of mindfulness in faith to reduce everyday stress and improve their relationship with God, while an additional seven-part motivational prayer series will aim to inspire listeners in the morning to lead a productive day. In addition, Lecrae has narrated “Hope in a Dark World,” a Pray.com Bedtime Bible Story centered around Noah’s Ark that helps parents and families share lessons with children about having faith in tough times.

“Pray.com and I believe positive messages have the power to help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their journey through faith,” said Lecrae. “I’m a Pray.com member who has turned to the app for thoughtful faith-based guidance and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people of all backgrounds be the best versions of themselves in a safe and user-friendly way. I’m proud to record and share my motivational and meditative prayer series with the world through a trusted partner like Pray.com.”

The special Lecrae-led content is accessible via PRAY PLUS, which users can try for free via a 3-day trial period. Subscribers can listen either through the Pray.com website or app, available both in the App Store and on Google Play. The collaboration with Lecrae is part of Pray.com’s continued pursuit to provide a spiritually-motivating experience for its members in technologically-savvy, engaging ways that positively impact people’s faith, health and well-being.

“The first time I spoke with Lecrae I felt his authenticity and courageous spirit,” said Pray.com CEO Steve Gatena. “His desire to spread God’s message worldwide pumps us up and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Pray.com family as our newest brand ambassador.”

Lecrae’s journey to faith began in his teenage years when, as the son of a single mother, he turned to music to find meaning and share socially conscious messages of hope. Notably, his 2012 album Gravity won Best Gospel Album at the 55th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time a hip-hop artist won the honors in that category. Over the course of an accomplished career, Lecrae has also received three BET Awards, been named a Dove Award Winner eight times, and has had eight songs reach No. 1 on Billboard. His seventh studio album, Anomaly, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2014 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. His TEDx Talk “Is Hip-Hop a Cancer or Cure” has been viewed over 650,000 times on YouTube, his New York Times bestselling memoir Unashamed has sold over 100,000 copies, and the 2020 follow-up, I Am Restored, How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith was a top-selling title.

About Pray.com

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world’s No. 1 app for Christians. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily prayers, Pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories.

Contacts

Shawna Lagnado



shawna.lagnado@pray.com