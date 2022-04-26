LeaseQuery Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in FinTech Category

LeaseQuery’s core lease accounting solution earns nod from industry leaders

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, announced today that its core lease accounting platform, LeaseQuery, was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the FinTech category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

LeaseQuery’s lease accounting software enables accounting teams to move complex accounting out of spreadsheets and into a secure cloud. The LeaseQuery platform simplifies accountants’ lives by arming them with operational tools, data integrity, accounting intelligence, international consideration and the specific disclosure reports required by auditors and regulators.

More than 28,000 financial professionals globally rely on the company’s SaaS solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. LeaseQuery was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership during these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“LeaseQuery is honored to be listed as a CODiE finalist for the second year,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery. “To be included among so many impressive organizations across the technology industry is quite an achievement. I am incredibly proud of the LeaseQuery team as this recognition illustrates our expanding commitment to our accounting solutions and customers.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations from June 8-9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core accounting solutions, which focus on easing mandatory compliance under ASC, IFRS and GASB regulations, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

