LeaseQuery Announces Key Appointments to Executive Team

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced several strategic changes to its executive team, including the appointment of Joe Gruca as chief revenue officer; the promotion of Joe Schab to president and chief operating officer; the promotion of Chris Ramsey to chief strategy officer; and the promotion of Karen Marchione to chief marketing officer.

“LeaseQuery is doubling down on its mission to deliver world-class accounting software and services that can help accountants simplify their everyday tasks and empower their businesses to thrive,” said George Azih, founder and CEO. “I am confident that Joe Gruca, Joe Schab, Chris Ramsey and Karen Marchione will continue adding to our growth trajectory as we make meaningful investments in elevating customer success.”

Chief Revenue Officer Joe Gruca

With more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing direct sales and channel sales, Gruca has a proven track record of business leadership and strategic marketing capabilities. Gruca will continue building out LeaseQuery’s revenue teams, oversee and align the operations of these teams and identify new opportunities and partnerships to augment LeaseQuery’s growth.

Prior to joining LeaseQuery, Gruca served as chief revenue officer for customer marketing software company MessageGears. He has also played vital leadership roles in revenue management and channel partnership at companies including Hootsuite, Salesforce and Ingram Micro.

President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Schab

Schab has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his career, including his three-year tenure as LeaseQuery’s chief operating officer (COO). Schab’s prior roles as president of Cardlytics and PlayOn Sports have given him the experience to help companies transition from start-ups to full-fledged, high-growth entities.

Schab’s promotion to LeaseQuery president—expanding his oversight, as he continues to serve in the COO role—places him in a prime position to continue guiding LeaseQuery’s hypergrowth, align and prioritize business investments and ensure operational excellence across the company.

Chief Strategy Officer Chris Ramsey

Ramsey began his LeaseQuery journey by partnering with founder and CEO George Azih more than six years ago. As LeaseQuery’s chief revenue officer, Ramsey has played a major role in the expansion of the company’s revenue team, channel partnerships and accounting products.

In his role as chief strategy officer, Ramsey will lead the company’s efforts to establish larger and stronger strategic partnerships in addition to acquiring companies in order to support LeaseQuery in pursuit of its overall mission of making accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex.

Chief Marketing Officer Karen Marchione

Marchione started at LeaseQuery in 2019 as the vice president of marketing. During her tenure, she brought a unique blend of customer-centric marketing strategy and extensive knowledge of compliance software and cloud-based technology to the team.

As CMO, Marchione will ensure the promotion of a singular, unified marketing strategy that will play a key role in helping LeaseQuery achieve its aggressive goals for growth and expansion. LeaseQuery’s marketing team will continue to grow under Marchione’s leadership, in support of LeaseQuery’s product launches, revenue strategy and continued presence as an industry thought leader in the FinTech space.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 28,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

