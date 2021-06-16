Learnosity Acquires Questionmark to Accelerate Expansion Into Fast-Growing Learning and Development Market

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Learnosity—Learnosity, the leading provider of assessment infrastructure for the learning industry, has acquired Questionmark, the end-to-end assessments, proctoring, badging, and reporting solutions provider.

The partnership brings scale and deep expertise to Learnosity’s capabilities for the corporate, government, and certification sectors.

Headquartered in the UK with offices in the US and Europe, Questionmark was the first company to take assessment software online. Since then, it has developed a global reputation, counting 1 in 6 US Fortune 100 Companies as customers, with more than 600 customers worldwide. It provides reliable and valid assessments, which are highly secure. It is Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized, meaning it meets the high security standards of the US government. It also has ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

Growth and expansion

Over the past year, there has been a decisive swing to online for education and workplace assessments. The pandemic has accelerated the move from paper-based tests in classrooms and test centers to a more agile, individualized, and digital experience. The benefits of a streamlined, data-driven, and cost-effective assessment experience have proven compelling to learners, educational institutes, and companies. By combining with Questionmark, Learnosity is doubling down on its strategy for growth in a wide-open market.

Complementary strengths

As innovators and pioneers in cloud-based assessments, Learnosity and Questionmark have both helped drive learning forward by providing a new standard of technology to build on, within their respective markets. This new partnership sees an enlarged organization with the R&D, engineering, and commercial capacity to lead the transition to digital.

“We founded Learnosity with the belief that education is the single most important investment we can make in our futures. With this acquisition, we increase our scale and resources, underlining our standing as the leading assessment technology company globally,” said Gavin Cooney, CEO of Learnosity. “As learning grows more digitally focused, subject mastery, certifications, accessibility, and security will require the highest standard of assessment technology. We now have the capabilities and scale to deliver all that”.

“With its deep commitment to education and technology, Learnosity is the ideal partner for Questionmark to implement its next stage of growth,” said John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark. “Together we will work toward our goal of delivering greater value to learners and organizations.”

Benefits of scale in assessments

Assessment technology is uniquely suited to economies of scale. Behind the user interface, the task of building accessible question types, reliable test delivery, scoring answers, reporting on results, and data-rich analytics is a highly standardized yet increasingly specialized area. Today, many edtech and training companies requiring assessment technology try to manage this themselves. This diverts development resources from core offerings and typically limits what can be tested. Learnosity believes that this is a point of leverage. The newly enlarged group now has the scale, geographic spread, and capabilities to help shape the future of online assessments.

Questionmark will operate as a division within the Learnosity Group, retaining its current offices, solutions, and brand.

About Learnosity

Learnosity provides the assessment infrastructure powering more than 120 of the world’s leading learning platforms and publishers. Serving 39.3 million learners across the K-12, higher ed, vocational learning, and corporate training markets, Learnosity’s suite of cloud-based APIs enable cutting-edge assessments, faster time-to-market, and lower development costs. Learnosity is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a significant R&D team in Sydney, Australia, and a US office in New York.

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequaled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark’s cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited US, Australian and European-based data centers.

Contacts

Claire Strawson



+44 (0) 20 7561 5333



press@learnosity.com