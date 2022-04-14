Learnfully Selected by LEGO Foundation for First Ever “Play For All” Accelerator

25 organizations are part of inaugural cohort striving to support neurodivergent children

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Learnfully, a first of its kind personalized learning platform, today announced it’s been selected to the inaugural LEGO Foundation “Play For All” Accelerator.

With 1 in 5 students diagnosed with learning differences — and countless more dealing with emotional and developmental obstacles, Learnfully empowers all individuals to gain access to the most effective learning approach for them. Learnfully tailors a programming plan to their needs based on the expertise of educators and connects them with proven specialists to provide individual instruction.

“Every day our team works to better serve neurodivergent children and their families, and we’re delighted to be recognized by the LEGO Foundation for these efforts,” said Letha McLaren, CEO and Co-Founder, Learnfully. “There is an enormous need for innovation in this industry – both inside and outside the classroom – and this accelerator is closely aligned with our mission to unlock the potential of every learner.”

The accelerator grant provides an equity free funding and fixed term mentorship program for social enterprises, ventures, and organizations who wish to support autistic children and children with ADHD with play-based learning. The Play For All Accelerator will provide up to $20 million of funding to 25 social ventures, organizations and/or social enterprises from around the world. In order to receive additional funding, these 25 organizations will be required to pitch to a panel composed of LEGO Foundation representatives, venture capital experts, and neurodivergent advisors.

“Learnfully is a great match for the Play For All program because creating bespoke and inclusive learning is at the heart of Learnfully’s offering,” said Diana Anthony, a K-12 teacher turned investor, and Managing Partner of Figure 8 Investments.

The Learnfully team will travel to Denmark later this month to participate in the kickoff of the program.

The selection to the LEGO Foundation accelerator is the latest announcement amidst rapid momentum for Learnfully. In recent months, the company raised more than $1.25 million in Seed funding, was selected as an Elite 200 company for the second consecutive year at the ASU + GSV edtech summit, and was named a top company to watch in 2022 by Silicon Valley Business Journal.

About Learnfully

Learnfully is on a mission to ignite learning and unlock the potential of every learner. Based in San Francisco, Learnfully is a tech-enabled personalized learning service, empowering all individuals to gain access to insights into the most effective learning approach and build a programming plan based on the expertise of educators. Through its groundbreaking tech platform, best-in-class learning assessment, and expert educator network, Learnfully delivers true engagement and tangible results for every learner.

The LEGO Foundation

The LEGO Foundation shares the mission of the LEGO Group: to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow. The Foundation, which owns 25% of the LEGO Group, is dedicated to building a future in which learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. It is through the ownership model, that a portion of profits go to funding research projects, activities and partnerships. In 2021 for example, the LEGO Foundation provided grants of DKK 2.8 billion (USD 443.9 million) to initiatives which help children reach their full potential through play. The LEGO Foundation works in collaboration with thought leaders, influencers, educators and parents aiming to re-define play, re-imagine learning and equip, inspire and activate champions for play.

Contacts

Keith Chapman



Keith@chappublicrelations.com