LeanTaaS Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Company named one of the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world for the second year in a row

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced has been named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 – list of most innovative digital health startups. ​​This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.

LeanTaaS improves patient access to care by decreasing wait times and delivery costs, and improves operational performance by optimizing costly, constrained healthcare resources. LeanTaaS’s suite of solutions include iQueue for Operating Rooms, iQueue for Infusion Centers, and iQueue for Inpatient Beds. All products leverage predictive analytics and machine learning to transform core capacity management processes in hospitals and infusion centers, a critical challenge facing the healthcare industry today.

“2021 has been a banner year for LeanTaaS as we’ve grown an impressive +40% during the pandemic period, partnered with world-class customers for exciting expansions and wins, introduced new product enhancements, and hosted two Transform hospital operations virtual summits,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “I’d like to dedicate this award to our incredible team of hardworking employees in addition to our partners as we’re recognized among some of the most innovative digital health companies in the world.”

LeanTaaS’s AI and ML based solutions have now been deployed in more than 475 hospitals across the U.S., including 40% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. iQueue for Infusion Centers is used by 9,900+ chairs across 485+ infusion sites including 80% of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and more than 50% of National Cancer Institute (NCI) hospitals. iQueue for Operating Rooms is used by more than 2,400 ORs across 43 health systems to perform more surgical cases during business hours, increase competitiveness in the marketplace, and improve the patient experience. LeanTaaS’s newest product, iQueue for Inpatient Beds, is now live at 15 hospitals across three (3) major academic healthcare systems (totaling 4,002 inpatient beds) to help address inpatient capacity bottlenecks and increase confidence in managing unplanned variability.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 120 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

