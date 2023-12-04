LeanTaaS Announces Landmark Achievement, Now Serves Over 1,000 Hospitals and Centers Across the U.S. as Demand for AI-Powered Hospital Operations Management Solutions Increases

LeanTaaS experiences 170% revenue growth year-to-date over the last three years, including over 50% growth year-over-year for iQueue for Operating Rooms. Customer base grows to 185 health systems with 54% of its customers on Epic Systems’ EHR and 20% on Oracle Cerner’s EHR.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., the market leader in providing AI-powered and cloud-based capacity management, staffing, and patient flow software for health systems, today announced another already strong year of growth in 2023 as a result of major new customer partnerships and expansions, with 170% revenue growth year-to-date, over the past three years. Within the past year:





LeanTaaS became the first HealthTech unicorn of 2023 with a new valuation of $1 billion and has seen its customer base grow to over 1,000 hospitals and centers. These healthcare organizations trust the LeanTaaS iQueue platform to power their 19,500 inpatient beds, 13,750 infusion chairs, and 5,300 operating rooms across 49 states and in every healthcare setting, from academic medical centers to integrated delivery networks to single-mission cancer centers.

Growth has come from organizations utilizing different EHR vendors, with 54% of LeanTaaS’ customers on Epic Systems’ EHR and 20% on Oracle Cerner’s EHR.

On average, LeanTaaS customers see an annual impact from iQueue of performing 30-50 more cases per OR per year, a mean increase of 6% in case volume; an additional $20k/infusion chair annually; and an additional $10k/inpatient bed annually.

Some of the most innovative and largest health systems in the U.S. rely on LeanTaaS to optimize capacity, resources, and staff, including 55% of the top 20 integrated delivery networks, based on revenue, who utilize Epic Systems’ EHR. Additionally, nearly 70% of the top 22 hospitals in the 2023-2024 U.S. News and World Report Honor Roll use one or more iQueue solutions to power their operations. These hospitals and health systems are among many others who are signaling an urgent need for improved efficiency and increased access to care. With margins tightening and staffing shortages impacting care delivery, leading health systems are seizing this moment to reshape their operations with AI-powered solutions that match supply and demand for their staff and most expensive assets.

In 2023, LeanTaaS added over 2,000 ORs onto its iQueue for Operating Rooms platform, totaling over 5,300 ORs across the U.S., equating to more than 50% growth year-over-year. Operating rooms are the financial engines of a hospital, and it’s critical to get the most out of this valuable asset by unlocking capacity with AI.

In April 2023, KLAS Research named LeanTaaS the highest, fully-rated company in its first-ever capacity optimization management report. LeanTaaS had the largest number of customer success stories and the most customer respondents across all vendors, and all of these customers consistently shared extremely high satisfaction. In addition to delivering needle-moving outcomes like increased volume and reduced patient wait times through AI and automation, KLAS ranked LeanTaaS highest for driving relationships and value, with customers emphasizing strong partnership and collaboration.

“For over 10 years, we’ve been singularly dedicated to the mission of building AI-based capacity management solutions that deliver guaranteed customer ROI. Our proudest achievement is that our customers, both long-term and new, trust us to be their experts and partners,” said Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO of LeanTaaS. “The economic headwinds and critical staffing shortages that health systems are facing will be here for the foreseeable future; the only way out is through AI, workflow automation, and change management services. Our excellent year of growth is a resounding vote of confidence that we are empowering our customers with the right solutions in this moment of great need.”

LeanTaaS continues to evolve its market-leading solutions in response to customer feedback and will announce new product features and capabilities that address staffing challenges at its upcoming Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit on December 5-6. To register and learn more about products, sessions, and speakers that will be featured at the Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit, view the conference agenda here. Transform registration is free for all attendees.

In addition to product innovations, earlier this year LeanTaaS announced a new service offering and strategic partnership to further support its customers and advance operational excellence in healthcare. In April, LeanTaaS introduced Transformation as a Service (“TaaS”), a first-of-its-kind service that combines hundreds of domain experts and data analysts with AI and workflow automation technologies to boost efficient care delivery. This service offering is offered to customers across all three of the LeanTaaS products. Last spring, LeanTaaS also announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers to bring its AI/ML-based solutions to the Siemens Healthineers network to drive outcomes, including improved patient access, physician and staffing satisfaction, and financial performance.

