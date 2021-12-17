LeanDNA’s Supply Chain Optimization Platform Recognized by Global Aerostructure Manufacturer

Spirit AeroSystems Honors LeanDNA with 2021 Supplier Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanDNA, the leading provider of cloud-based, analytics software for supply chain and factory operations optimization, won the 2021 Supplier Innovation Award from Spirit AeroSystems, which designs and builds aerostructures for complex defense and commercial applications worldwide. By leveraging LeanDNA’s groundbreaking platform, Spirit AeroSystems improved business outcomes, including decreasing inventory by 16%.





“As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for defense platforms, commercial airplanes and regional jets, supply chain optimization is mission critical,” said Jim Cocca, Vice President of Supply Chain Execution at Spirit AeroSystems. “LeanDNA’s modern, factory-focused solution gave us the insights needed to adjust inventory, streamline supplier collaboration and improve on-time delivery for our customers globally. With our Supplier Innovation Award, we proudly recognize and celebrate LeanDNA’s people, products, and partnership.”

Since 2018, Spirit AeroSystems has relied on LeanDNA’s solution to help solve common, discrete manufacturing challenges, including timely delivery of highly customized products; increased reliability on globalized supply; and dramatic rate changes. During this time, the two organizations also worked together to combat escalating threats caused by the pandemic, geopolitics, and more. LeanDNA’s platform gives Spirit AeroSystems’ entire network of buyers, planners and suppliers increased visibility and critical tools needed to collaborate, make real-time adjustments, mitigate shortage risks, and ensure production and delivery deadlines are met. Ongoing efforts include deploying LeanDNA to more suppliers to expand upon these successes.

“With a strong understanding of discrete manufacturing challenges, we’ve built a solution that unites people and data to make smarter decisions in real-time across the entire supply chain,” said LeanDNA CEO Richard Lebovitz. “By taking a proactive approach to factory operations, organizations like Spirit AeroSystems will succeed in the current supply chain crisis and beyond.”

For more information on how Spirit AeroSystems leverages the power of LeanDNA, visit leandna.com/spirit-aerosystems.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is the leader in secure, intelligent analytics technology for supply chain professionals. Since 2013, our collaborative, cloud-based software platform has provided greater insights to optimize operations and improve performance. Our customers achieve measurable results, including an average 14 percent inventory reduction, 32 percent shortage reduction, and 18 percent improvement in on-time delivery. We make it easy for manufacturers to establish operational command, unlock growth, and meet complex customer demands. leandna.com

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at spiritaero.com.

