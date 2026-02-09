Lean Solutions Group Launches New AI Features for its LeanTek AgentEdge and LeanTek Connect Products at Manifest Vegas 2026

New Q1 Product Releases Enable AI to Execute Real Operational Work with Expert Human Oversight Across Logistics and Business Operations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-powered, expert-enabled business operations, today announced new AI-based product features in its latest Q1 releases for its LeanTek AgentEdge and LeanTek Connect platforms, debuting this week at Manifest Vegas 2026. The updates expand LeanTek’s ability to analyze operational data and execute high-volume, mission-critical workflows safely and at scale, with expert human oversight embedded from end to end.

With this launch, LSG demonstrates what most AI platforms only promise: AI that analyzes work and actively executes high-volume operational tasks safely, securely and at scale – as expert human workers oversee every aspect of business operations, giving business leaders unique advantages and control, especially of the customer experience.

LeanTek Connect and LeanTek AgentEdge represent a new approach to enterprise operations and workflow. LeanTek Connect delivers the insight and context teams need to make better business decisions, while LeanTek AgentEdge turns those insights into action by automating complex, real-world logistics workflows with human oversight and enterprise-grade security.

“LSG is cracking the code for AI-powered operations with our ‘expert-in-the-loop’ approach to business operations,” said Alfonso Quijano, chief technology officer of LSG, “Our teams are equipped with AI tools that augment –not replace – the nuanced judgment and client-empathy of human professionals. By coupling intelligent automation with human oversight, we help our clients achieve measurable results, reduce manual efforts and elevate frontline performance, without sacrificing trust, governance or security.

"LSG has been an incredible partner over the years, and it comes as no surprise that they have consistently excelled in providing consultative support and collaboration as we explore and integrate AI into our operations,” said Lilia Soper, vendor relationship manager for RPM, a leading non-asset-based logistics provider specializing in finished vehicle and freight transportation that is based in Birmingham, MI.

A New Standard for AI in Operational Workflows

Most AI solutions today focus on assistants, analytics or predictive dashboards. LSG’s launch takes a different approach by demonstrating AI that actively performs core operational tasks such as load building, dispatching and quoting within live logistics environments, all monitored with human intervention.

By pairing LeanTek Connect’s intelligence and analysis with LeanTek AgentEdge’s broad execution capabilities, LSG is delivering more to its clients than simple reports and recommendations. It’s redefining what enterprise AI can deliver: measurable operational outcomes, reduced manual workload and enhanced human performance.

LeanTek AgentEdge: AI That Executes High-Volume Operational Work

LeanTek AgentEdge automates mission-critical logistics workflows while maintaining human oversight and operational control. Capabilities launching in Q1 include:

Automated Load Building -- AI creates optimized loads from orders to improve trailer utilization and reduce empty miles for truckers.

Dispatching Automation -- AI sends load information, books appointments and manages real-time status updates across ERP , SCM and inventory systems.

, SCM and inventory systems. Quote Automation -- AI classifies quote requests, extracts load details, retrieves rates and generates accurate quotes.

POD Retrieval & Document Verification -- AI automatically collects and verifies proof-of-delivery documents to reduce errors and manual follow-up while providing billing integrity.

Built with enterprise security and governance in mind, LeanTek AgentEdge operates with an “expert-in-the-loop” model — combining advanced AI execution with human oversight to ensure accuracy, accountability and control throughout the business process.

LeanTek Connect: AI-Powered Insight and Context That Power Better Decisions

LeanTek Connect complements AgentEdge by providing the intelligence layer that powers better decision-making across distributed operations. Q1 features include:

AI-Powered Operational Insights Dashboard – Real-time visibility into trends, risks and performance across teams and workflows.

Self-Service, End-to-End Client Journey – Improved transparency and control for customers throughout the lifecycle of shipments and transactions.

AI-Driven Talent Matching – Faster, higher-quality placement of resources based on skills, performance and operational needs.

AI Coach (Audio + Calls) – Real-time, AI-powered support to enhance frontline performance and engagement.

“We strongly believe AI can make a profound impact on operational workflow in transportation and logistics,” emphasized Quijano. “But we also believe that AI should not stand alone to make that impact. Rather, there must be a complementary blend of AI technology and expert human oversight. We’re offering clients a complete solution they can count on to help their operations thrive in the face of toughening competition and changing buyer behaviors.”

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of over 650 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what’s possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

