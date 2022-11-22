<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Leafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Leafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for the events are as follows:

Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https://investor.leafly.com/, if available.

The company will also be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1st in New York, NY.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Contacts

Media
Josh deBerge

josh.deberge@leafly.com
206-445-9387

Investors
Keenan Zopf

IR@leafly.com
Source: Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Articoli correlati

Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will present at the...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and...
Continua a leggere

TravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1st

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik and Chief Financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire