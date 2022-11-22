Leafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for the events are as follows:

Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference



Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https://investor.leafly.com/, if available.

The company will also be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1st in New York, NY.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

