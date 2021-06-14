LEAF Communications Announces Strategic Acquisition of CelTeq-HPC to Support Growing Demand in the East

Leading Telecom Solutions Provider Moves East to Support Recently Executed Contracts and Fuel Continued Growth

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEAFCommunications—LEAF Communications, a proven telecom leader serving Fortune 500 clients across the U.S. with a full portfolio of cutting-edge wireless solutions, today announced it is combining forces with CelTeq-HPC through a strategic acquisition that will support increased demand for LEAF’s services on the East Coast.

Already an entrenched player in West Coast markets, this move is the latest in a series of expansions that most recently included the announcement of LEAF’s new offices in Houston, Texas. This acquisition extends LEAF’s reach overnight and will support recently executed major contracts and immediate demand for a quality integrator on the East Coast.

“We believe that this is the first of many M&A moves by LEAF Communications on our road to becoming the largest and best wireless engineering and construction company in the nation,” said Dan Leaf, CEO and president of LEAF Communications. “We’ve established a strong reputation in the industry with key players along the West Coast and throughout the U.S., and this acquisition will continue to fuel our high-growth and continued positive reputation as we further saturate the East.”

LEAF Communications delivers fully integrated end-to-end telecom services including real estate and site acquisition services, engineering, construction management, construction, deployment and support. With specialization in small cell, DAS and ERRCS systems – demand for LEAF’s one-stop integrated service model has continued to skyrocket throughout the years. The merger gives a permanent home-base to LEAF’s road-teams that have been supporting East Coast projects, and provisions the resources required for continued rapid growth.

“LEAF’s reputation speaks for itself, bringing expertise and the highest level of quality and service to any market it enters,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of CelTeq-HPC, an established high-performance communications company with a focus on cellular connectivity, WiFi communications and first-responder systems. “We are thrilled to join forces for continued success and believe that our newly combined footprint and the ability to extend LEAF’s robust portfolio of services to our East Coast clients is a complete win-win.”

As it looks to the future, LEAF aims to continue its tremendous momentum with continued growth into Georgia, Florida, the Houston Gulf Coast and the Carolinas. To learn more, visit www.leafcomm.com.

About LEAF Communications, Inc.: Founded in 2013, LEAF Communications is an award-winning California-based telecom firm serving clients across the U.S. with cutting-edge wireless solutions under its five divisions within the company. With more than 3,800 completed projects for clients including Tesla, Yahoo!, T-Mobile and other Fortune 500 giants, LEAF specializes in small cell deployment, 5G integration, first-responder systems (ERRCS), site acquisition real-estate services, architecture and engineering, and complete project management and construction services. With boots on the ground in 20+ states, LEAF’s highly trained team of seasoned industry experts are familiar with unpredictable obstacles and are often able to fix problems before they arise. LEAF is certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council and has been recognized as one of Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. It has also been honored with a slew of excellence in entrepreneurship accolades from reputable organizations such as Ernst & Young and the Small Business Administration. To learn more about LEAF’s turn-key telecom solutions that ensure its clients remain connected, compliant and competitive, visit www.leafcomm.com.

Contacts

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



949.733.8679 x 101 | leslie@beyondfifteen.com