Leading Live Event Production Provider ON Services Acquired

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Services, a leading national provider of live event production and in-house audio-visual services, today announced that it has been acquired by 4612 Group along with key ON Services management, Brent Milner (CEO), Austin Milner (VP, Accounting/Finance), and Stan Milner (Board Member) and will operate as a privately held company under this new ownership group.





ON Services is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with production warehouse locations in Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Birmingham and provides in-house AV services to over 35 venues across the country.

ON Services will continue to operate under its current branding as ON Services and ON Site (in-house AV services) and be led by Brent Milner, CEO of ON Services.

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunity this brings,” said Brent Milner, CEO of ON Services. “We’ve found a great partner in 4612 Group who is well aligned with our goals for growth and our focus on creating great experiences for our clients. We have an excellent team here at ON Services and together with our clients we’ll continue to create powerful event experiences.”

“We’re thrilled to add ON Services to our growing portfolio,” said JT King, Managing Partner of 4612 Group. “Their passion for their clients is exceptional, and we’re excited to support their continued growth as a leader in the live events industry.”

About ON Services

ON Services is a leading national provider of full-service audio-visual live event production, supporting corporate events, association and medical meetings, conferences, trade shows, exhibits, and in-house AV services. For over 35 years, ON Services has consistently delivered innovative live event production services, including audio, video, lighting, speaker services, content management, digital and interactive technology, scenic design, in-house AV, and more.

About 4612 Group

4612 Group, LLC, is an independent alternative asset management and advisor company that makes long-term investments on behalf of families and foundations. 4612 Group focuses on direct investments into small to mid-sized companies, where it partners with founders and management-owners to drive growth and create value. For more information, please visit the 4612 Group website at www.4612group.com

