<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Leading KM Software Developer Lucidea to Establish Presence in EU
Business Wire

Leading KM Software Developer Lucidea to Establish Presence in EU

di Business Wire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, developer of market-leading knowledge management, library automation, and archival and museum collections management software, is establishing a presence in Ireland with the intention of strengthening its client relationships in Europe.

Lucidea is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a global client base and offices in the UK, Australia, and the United States. Together with its UK-based affiliate, Bailey Solutions, Lucidea will strengthen its administrative and operational services to existing and future EU clients through a presence in Ireland by the end of the year.

Lucidea’s CEO, Ron Aspe, says, “This is an exciting first step forward in our long-term strategy to simplify business operations for users of Lucidea’s products in Europe. Initial benefits to EU clients include options for EU based billing and payment, and our longer term plan contemplates expansion of Lucidea’s current hosting and technical support locations to better serve current and future EU clients.”

The company’s powerful applications optimize information management, collections management, and knowledge transfer and curation for clients worldwide. With their software’s multilingual capabilities, multimedia options, and engaging public interface features, Lucidea accommodates the information management needs of forward-looking, knowledge intensive organizations—with services and support to their European clients soon enhanced by an EU presence in Ireland.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea and its affiliates offer a full portfolio of market-leading Knowledge Management, ILS, and CMS applications, including SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, Presto, Argus, ArchivEra, KnowAll Matrix, and Simple Little Library System; software that delivers unrivaled access to organizational knowledge, with solutions for corporations, law firms, government agencies, nonprofits, museums, and archives—of all sizes and budgets, worldwide. www.lucidea.com

Contacts

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

mmaslowski@lucidea.com

Articoli correlati

Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives

Business Wire Business Wire -
New additions to the management team bring experience from BlackBerry, Cylance, Dragos and Branch. PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FwHunt--Binarly Inc., providers of...
Continua a leggere

Jack in the Box’s New Online Ordering Makes Satisfying Cravings Even Easier

Business Wire Business Wire -
Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box,...
Continua a leggere

Secure Cyber Defense Debuts New Headquarters in Moraine; Continued Growth on the Horizon

Business Wire Business Wire -
As the need for more sophisticated cybersecurity grows, so does Moraine-based Secure Cyber Defense MORAINE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cybersecurity--Moraine-based Secure Cyber Defense...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives

Business Wire