Leading KM Software Developer Lucidea to Establish Presence in EU

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, developer of market-leading knowledge management, library automation, and archival and museum collections management software, is establishing a presence in Ireland with the intention of strengthening its client relationships in Europe.

Lucidea is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a global client base and offices in the UK, Australia, and the United States. Together with its UK-based affiliate, Bailey Solutions, Lucidea will strengthen its administrative and operational services to existing and future EU clients through a presence in Ireland by the end of the year.

Lucidea’s CEO, Ron Aspe, says, “ This is an exciting first step forward in our long-term strategy to simplify business operations for users of Lucidea’s products in Europe. Initial benefits to EU clients include options for EU based billing and payment, and our longer term plan contemplates expansion of Lucidea’s current hosting and technical support locations to better serve current and future EU clients.”

The company’s powerful applications optimize information management, collections management, and knowledge transfer and curation for clients worldwide. With their software’s multilingual capabilities, multimedia options, and engaging public interface features, Lucidea accommodates the information management needs of forward-looking, knowledge intensive organizations—with services and support to their European clients soon enhanced by an EU presence in Ireland.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea and its affiliates offer a full portfolio of market-leading Knowledge Management, ILS, and CMS applications, including SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, Presto, Argus, ArchivEra, KnowAll Matrix, and Simple Little Library System; software that delivers unrivaled access to organizational knowledge, with solutions for corporations, law firms, government agencies, nonprofits, museums, and archives—of all sizes and budgets, worldwide. www.lucidea.com

