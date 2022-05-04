Leading Healthcare Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Exceptional Patient and Caregiver Experiences

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that hundreds of healthcare organizations worldwide, including Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota and Providence Health, selected its XM solutions in the first quarter of 2022 to create exceptional experiences across the healthcare lifecycle.

“Patients have more choices than ever before, in everything from their doctors to where they go for care and on what platform,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. “To earn customer loyalty – and, more importantly, infuse the care journey with empathy and ease – leading healthcare organizations are embracing a holistic approach to building experiences to remember. We’re honored to see them choose Qualtrics XM solutions to do just that.”

Providing great experiences to patients and caregivers is mission-critical for healthcare organizations competing for loyalty and trust during times of change. Recent Qualtrics research showed 45% of U.S. healthcare workers cite pandemic-related burnout as the top stressor in their jobs right now. Organizations need to better connect technology to the human experience in healthcare in order to create a more efficient workplace for clinicians and staff so they can deliver exceptional, empathetic experiences along the patient journey.

Qualtrics’ XM Platform™ empowers healthcare organizations to listen where people are, discover what matters most and act quickly to have meaningful impact. Key to XM for Healthcare is its ability to gather experience data from over 125 sources – data that has been voluntarily shared by consumers or employees through surveys, chatbots and call centers, or indirectly shared in online reviews, on a company’s website and across social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Following its acquisition of SurveyVitals last year, Qualtrics is approved to administer 11 CAHPS® (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) programs. Combining regulatory and real time feedback, Qualtrics helps organizations transform CAHPS programs into actionable insight that elevates patient satisfaction – all while maintaining compliance with government regulations.

Highlights from the first quarter include the following healthcare organizations choosing Qualtrics to better understand peoples’ emotion, effort and intent to create more personal and empathetic experiences:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) chose Qualtrics XM Discover to help improve the experiences of its members, brokers and providers. The solution’s advanced machine learning capabilities will enable the insurer to tune into and analyze what its providers and members are experiencing in real time, identify pain points across the customer journey and better predict emerging problems. By partnering with Qualtrics, BCBSND aims to increase efficiency, create training opportunities and improve the experiences of its provider network of more than 310,000 members and 2,500 employees.

Illinois-based healthcare system Carle Health expanded its relationship with Qualtrics, selecting the Qualtrics Vaccine and Testing Manager solution to replace the previously used manual input system for tracking vaccinations and testing among its nearly 12,000 employees and volunteers. The solution will provide Carle Health a more efficient and reliable vaccine tracking system for COVID-19 and influenza to meet the healthcare provider’s quality compliance and security standards while improving employee and volunteer satisfaction scores.

Crowne Health Care is a family-owned network of 17 skilled nursing facilities, five assisted living facilities and one independent living facility located throughout Alabama. Crowne was looking for an experience management platform that can help it understand the needs of both residents and employees. With Qualtrics Employee XM and Customer XM, Crowne Health Care will be able to reach new levels of patient satisfaction by ensuring everyone’s voices are heard and that executives know how stakeholders feel when making key decisions.

Providence, a major health system across America’s West, is partnering with Qualtrics to better understand and drive improvements to patients’ financial experiences by operationalizing feedback from patients and from the caregivers who serve them. Providence aims to optimize every digital and human interaction, from driving utilization of self-service tools like price estimation to coaching its frontline caregivers who assist patients via hospitals and contact centers. Engaging patients via the channels they prefer aims to improve patients’ financial experiences by helping them better understand the price of their healthcare services, connect to personalized financial assistance and take the mystery out of healthcare. Qualtrics will also help accelerate cash collection at Providence’s 52 hospitals and 1,000-plus clinics. By adopting Qualtrics Engage and Discover across its contact center, digital and in-person channels, Providence will be able to gather and act on continuous patient feedback. This first-of-its-kind implementation within healthcare will improve patient satisfaction and increase the value received from services.

About Qualtrics XM for Healthcare

Qualtrics XM for Healthcare helps design experiences for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. XM for Healthcare helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. The AI-powered solutions also help leaders understand the key drivers of member and broker behavior, predict what members want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for all eleven CAHPS programs, and the only HIPAA, HITRUST and FEDRAMP compliant experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit https://www.qualtrics.com/healthcare/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Geraldine Lim, press@qualtrics.com