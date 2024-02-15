Leading Global Payment Consultancy CMSPI Appoints President Elley Frost as CEO

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cmspi–Leading global payments consultancy CMSPI has appointed tenured President Elley Frost CEO effective May 1, 2024. Elley assumes the role after twenty years with the company where she began as an analyst working her way up through the business to Managing Director and later to President and Head of North America. CMSPI works with over one-third of the top global fortune 500 merchants to optimize their payment acceptance environments by delivering cost savings and increased performance.









CMSPI CEO, Brendan Doyle, founded the business in Manchester, UK and has overseen its rapid growth from a domestic business to the leading global payments consultancy working with the world’s largest merchants. “I have built CMSPI around talented and ambitious people like Elley who work their way up through the business,” remarked Doyle. “Elley has been part of CMSPI since its inception and as a leader within the business, she has had a tremendous impact on our company, our clients, and our culture and I look forward to the CMSPI of the future with her at the helm.” Elley will transition to CEO on May 1st at which time Brendan will become a strategic advisor and remain on the CMSPI Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to continue to benefit from the wisdom, vision, and strategy that Brendan brings to the table,” said Frost. “I’m grateful to Brendan, our team, our investors, and most importantly, our clients for placing their trust in me to move our business forward, innovate, and adapt alongside the rapidly changing payments industry.”

Elley led CMSPI’s expansion into North America laying the groundwork for further globalization of the company and solidifying CMSPI as an internationally recognized brand among merchant leaders and payments professionals. In addition to opening CMSPI’s Atlanta location, Elley leads global business development and has worked directly with CMSPI clients to achieve high-impact results.

When Elley assumes the role of CMSPI CEO on May 1st, she will take over a thriving global business with offices in Atlanta, Düsseldorf, Manchester, San Diego, and Sydney.

CMSPI has achieved significant growth in recent years with the support and investment from UK-based private equity firm Inflexion. “We have tremendous confidence in Elley, Brendan, and the CMSPI team to continue to grow and expand the business,” noted Chris Wright, Partner at Inflexion. “We commend Brendan for his vision and success in founding CMSPI, and we look forward to Elley continuing the client-first mentality that has anchored CMSPI’s global success.”

