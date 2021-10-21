Leading Fintech Startup Capchase Announces Rebrand, Reflecting Mission to Modernize Business Finance

New look and feel depict Capchase’s ability to accelerate growth and remove barriers to financing for founders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–​​Capchase, the New York-based provider of non-dilutive capital for recurring-revenue companies, announced today that it has launched a new brand identity that will appeal directly to fast-growing businesses in need of flexible funding.

The new branding includes a refresh of all Capchase digital and print assets, including a new logo, a modular design system which can be iterated for each new product launch, and a new website. Central to the new brand identity is a representation of a ‘fast-forward’ button which can be seen in the absent space of the logo, reflecting Capchase’s ability to help companies accelerate growth by bringing future revenue forward to today, and taking the time out of managing and raising capital.

The goal for the project was to visually incorporate Capchase’s mission and its positioning as a business partner, and to give the brand longevity. A key element of the design was to avoid the typical ‘C-shape’ convention using the company’s capital letter. Instead, the logo was designed to represent an idea: movement and speed. The wavy patterns in the visual identity further represent flexibility and liquidity, while the color choices were intentionally broad to stand out among traditional finance.

Ignacio Guli Moreno, the Capchase co-founder who led the creative efforts on the rebrand, noted: “The fintech industry is among the fastest-growing in today’s market and we needed a brand that reflects that energy, and aligns with our customers’ own experiences as growth-hungry entrepreneurs. When it comes to branding, there’s a ‘sea of sameness’ in fintech and finance especially. We’re doing things differently and having fun while doing it so we wanted our brand to reflect that.”

The new brand identity was created by Sebastian Graz, an independent Amsterdam-based digital designer with a decade of experience delivering branding work for a wide range of global clients including Volvo, Canon, Framer and Saatchi & Saatchi.

“It’s time to break the creative bankruptcy that has existed for too long in the world of B2B,” noted Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. “We offer crucial funding that so many tech startups around the world depend on, which enables them to fast track their growth. As we continue to evolve as a company to better meet the changing needs of our customers, we felt it was important for our brand to mirror their needs as well.”

To view the new website and branding please visit https://www.capchase.com.

About Capchase

Capchase is a platform for recurring-revenue companies to secure non-dilutive capital. Founded in Boston, MA in 2020, the company provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby extending an immediate line of credit. Companies that work with Capchase are able to secure funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn’t dilute their ownership.

