Leading Brands Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Exclusive Offers for Active Military and Vets

74% of active duty military and veterans say they seek out brands with military offers

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with brands in numerous industries for Military Appreciation Month, in May, in order to provide exclusive offers to the 33 million members of the military, including active duty, veterans, reservists, spouses, and dependents.

“We are proud to support our military members and veterans by offering them a discount on their wireless service,” said Robert Jakubek, Vice President of Engineering and Network at UScellular and United States Marine Corps Veteran. “We want to ensure that they can stay connected, and it is our way of thanking them for their bravery and dedication to our country.”

“SheerID is honored to help support the millions of active duty members of the military, veterans and their families who serve our country,” stated Jake Weatherly, SheerID CEO. “When brands provide offers exclusive to the military, they create connections with this community and begin to establish long-term relationships that last a lifetime.”

As part of Military Appreciation Month, SheerID is partnering with organizations that extend offers to members of the military to honor, recognize, and say “thank you for your service.” The brands below have provided an offer that, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing Platform, ensures rewards are instantly and securely provided to eligible recipients.

“As a small token of our appreciation for the service of our military men and women, Ikon Pass honors our military with a discount to help them enjoy skiing and riding around the globe,” said Erik Forsell, CMO, Alterra Mountain Company.

Make sure to check out all the military discounts and offers made for the military at SheerID Military Deals. Brands interested in creating an exclusive offer for members of the military, can add military verification from SheerID in under a day.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands instantly verify consumer-supplied data to run targeted campaigns to consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military. SheerID can verify over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources worldwide; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson Venture Capital, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

