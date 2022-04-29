Leading Brands Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Exclusive Offers for Active Military and Vets

74% of active duty military and veterans say they seek out brands with military offers
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with brands in numerous industries for Military Appreciation Month, in May, in order to provide exclusive offers to the 33 million members of the military, including active duty, veterans, reservists, spouses, and dependents.
“We are proud to support our military members and veterans by offering them a discount on their wireless service,” said Robert Jakubek, Vice President of Engineering and Network at UScellular and United States Marine Corps Veteran. “We want to ensure that they can stay connected, and it is our way of thanking them for their bravery and dedication to our country.”
“SheerID is honored to help support the millions of active duty members of the military, veterans and their families who serve our country,” stated Jake Weatherly, SheerID CEO. “When brands provide offers exclusive to the military, they create connections with this community and begin to establish long-term relationships that last a lifetime.”
As part of Military Appreciation Month, SheerID is partnering with organizations that extend offers to members of the military to honor, recognize, and say “thank you for your service.” The brands below have provided an offer that, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing Platform, ensures rewards are instantly and securely provided to eligible recipients.
“As a small token of our appreciation for the service of our military men and women, Ikon Pass honors our military with a discount to help them enjoy skiing and riding around the globe,” said Erik Forsell, CMO, Alterra Mountain Company.
- AT&T Military Appreciation Discount: Military, veterans, and their families get $100 in credits per line when you switch! Plus get our best price on unlimited plans for less than $27/mo. per line when you get 4 lines*. Learn more at https://www.att.com/military.
- L.L. Bean: Past and current Service Members get 10% OFF their purchases at L.L.Bean! We’re thankful for your service to our country, and we’re proud to support you in making the most of your time outside.
- ASICS: In appreciation of our service people, ASICS is proud to offer a military discount of 40% off all full-priced products in our online store.
- Mattress Firm: We’re proud to offer active, veteran, reservist U.S. military, and their family members an extra 10-20% off their mattress and bedding purchase. Thank you for your service.
- Madewell: Military personnel can enjoy 15% off their entire purchase at Madewell.
- J.Crew Factory: Health-care workers, first responders and military personnel receive an extra 15% off their entire purchase in stores & online at J.Crew Factory.
- Sleep Number: We’re thanking all active, veteran, retired and reservist personnel of the US armed forces with a 20% discount on all Sleep Number 360® smart bed and bases.
- Levi Strauss & Co.: A Special Thanks! We are proud to offer Military Service Members a 15% discount on all Levi’s apparel.
- Crocs: Crocs is proud to offer 15% off all full-priced styles to Military members. Exclusions apply.
- Purple: Verify your eligibility and receive a 10% off discount code on any Purple order for you and your family!
- Vail Resorts: Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass which provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb – for $145 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $480.
- Steve Madden: Military can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase.
- Burton Snowboards: We are happy to offer a 20% off discount to the military.
- Cheap Caribbean: Get $150 off your next beach vacay when you sign up for our Waves4Warriors hero club. The Waves4Warrior club is our way to say thank you to members of the military for their service with exclusive deals, giveaways and MORE.
- Ikon Pass: Active duty and retired military and their adult dependents can receive an up to 29% discount on all Adult and Young Adult Ikon Pass products.
- TIDAL: TIDAL is honored to offer a 40% monthly subscription discount to all who are serving or have served in the US Military. Each new sign up will receive a 30-day free trial after which the discounted rate will apply.
- maurices: maurices proudly offers a military and family member discount of an extra 10% off all purchases, every day.
- Airstream: Airstream Salute allows you to take advantage of a special offer towards the purchase of a new Airstream.
- Bass Pro & Cabela’s: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s proudly and humbly celebrates military, veterans and their families every day by offering a 5% military discount online and in our stores.
- UScellular: To show support for our service members, UScellular offers military and veterans a 15% discount on its plans with eligibility.
- Wilson Sporting Goods: Wilson is proud to offer 15% off all eligible merchandise to all active, reserve, and retired military and their families.
- Spec Ops Tools: During the month of May, Spec Ops Tools is proud to offer a 25% discount to active military and veterans. With each sale, 3% is donated to support veteran and first responder causes.
- J.Crew: Military personnel, get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when you verify online.
Make sure to check out all the military discounts and offers made for the military at SheerID Military Deals. Brands interested in creating an exclusive offer for members of the military, can add military verification from SheerID in under a day.
