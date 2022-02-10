Home Business Wire Leader of Video Game Hacking Group Sentenced to 40 Months
Business Wire

Leader of Video Game Hacking Group Sentenced to 40 Months

di Business Wire

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington imposed a 40-month sentence upon Gary W. Bowser, one of the leaders of the Team Xecuter criminal enterprise, which created and sold console-hacking software and devices used to play pirated Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo appreciates the hard work and tireless efforts of federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to curb illegal activities on a global scale that cause serious harm to Nintendo and the video game industry. In particular, Nintendo would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Computer Crime & Intellectual Property Section and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs for their significant contribution and assistance.

For more information about Nintendo visit, https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.3 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Contacts

GOLIN

Eddie Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $193.6 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year; fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $656.4 million,...
Continua a leggere

Cloudflare Acquires Vectrix to Help Businesses Gain Visibility and Control of Their Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition adds modern cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality to Cloudflare’s industry-leading Zero Trust platform SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Zendesk Board Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal From Consortium of Private Equity Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Determines Proposal Significantly Undervalues Zendesk and is Not in the Best Interests of Shareholders SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire