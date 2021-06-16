Lead Edge Capital Raises $150 Million for Public Equity Fund

Fund will be dedicated to the public markets and will continue the firm’s strategy of making investments in high quality software and internet businesses

NEW YORK & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lead Edge Capital (“LEC” or the “Firm”), a technology focused growth stage investment fund, today announced the closing of their new public equity fund. The $150 million fund was raised from existing and new limited partners, and is an extension of Lead Edge’s investment strategy in the private markets. The addition of the public fund brings the Firm’s total capital under management to over $3 billion.

LEC has been investing in public growth-stage software, internet and tech-enabled service businesses globally since 2015 out of their core private equity funds. Utilizing years of insights from their private investments and a differentiated approach to the public markets, the firm has delivered numerous successful public investments thus far, including Talend, Sailpoint and Pushpay. With a concentrated, long-only model in the new fund, Lead Edge looks to back great management teams who are attempting to transform their businesses over multiple years. The new fund is expected to hold 5-10 positions at a time and the initial portfolio will be built over the next two years.

LEC will operate the public fund alongside its private equity investment vehicles. The Firm’s private equity funds have recently participated in notable funding rounds for companies such as ID.me, Material Bank, Hinge Health, Copado, Benchling, SafeSend, Yousign, and more. Recent liquidity events include FIGS (IPO), Asana (IPO), Bumble (IPO), and Signal Sciences (Acq. by Fastly). Additional notable current and former LEC portfolio companies include Alibaba Group, Delivery Hero, Duo Security Grafana, Spotify, Toast, and Wise.

LEC takes an innovative approach to value added investing through its Limited Partner (LP) investor base. This LP network consists of more than 500 accomplished executives and entrepreneurs who have built, run, and invested in some of the world’s most successful companies. Lead Edge’s LPs leverage their extended networks and deep knowledge bases to assist portfolio companies throughout the investment lifecycle. Limited Partners come from companies including Charles Schwab, Capital One, Disney, NetSuite, eBay, Microsoft, Xerox, Unilever, Cisco, Saks, Autodesk, Intuit, ESPN, and many more.

“With the help of our dedicated LP base, we’ve taken a hands-on approach to help founders and their management teams,” said Mitchell Green, Founder and Managing Partner of Lead Edge Capital. “Our public fund will be an extension of this strategy, and we’re honored to have the continued support of our network as we look to serve the next generation of software and internet businesses.”

About Lead Edge

Lead Edge Capital is a growth stage investment fund with more than $3 billion of capital under management and portfolio companies across the internet, software, tech-enabled service and consumer sectors. Notable current and former LEC portfolio companies include Alibaba Group, Asana, Delivery Hero, Duo Security, Grafana, Signal Sciences, Spotify, Toast and Wise. Lead Edge Capital offers its entrepreneurs flexible capital and extensive domain expertise via its robust Limited Partner Network. Lead Edge Capital leverages its LPs to connect companies with the customers, partners, talent and advisors needed to accelerate success. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York City and Southern California.

Contacts

Moxie Communications Group



Jake Tredo



lec@moxiegrouppr.com