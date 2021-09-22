LD Micro Announces Unique Set of Safety Protocols for Upcoming Main Event on October 12-14, 2021

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SRAX #LDmicro–SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced a unique set of safety protocols for the in-person component of the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 12th-14th.

This event marks the first in-person conference for LD Micro in almost two years, and brings physical and virtual elements together to form a truly unique experience. LD Micro is pleased to announce that several presenting companies will also be providing their product, know-how, and services to the in-person Main Event, to ensure that everyone is safe and comfortable during the conference.

Event: The LD Micro Main Event (in-person)



Date: Tuesday, October 12th – Thursday, October 14th, 2021



Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles)

The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting for 25 minutes each. The companies will be able to present in-person or virtually, but all in-person presentations will also be available for online viewing. Register for the virtual conference component here.

“One of the biggest perks of my job is establishing relationships with great publicly traded companies. Given the current ‘dynamic’, I thought it would be prudent to reach out to the names that have expertise and knowledge in areas that would enhance everyone’s safety at our first in-person event in two years. Every single one is stepping up to the plate in a big way,” said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“If the NBA can pack an indoor stadium with screaming, maskless fans, we can have an outdoor get-together. The energy is going to be unmatched because people want to see their friends again, the same goes for me as well,” added Lahiji.

The following presenting companies will be providing COVID-19 safety products or services during the event:

Todos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company’s proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir™ is currently in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.

Todos is also distributing certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies to CLIA-certified labs in the United States. The products cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials, and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits. https://investor.todosmedical.com/

“We are extremely pleased to participate in the LD Micro Main Event as we achieve critical milestones in our journey to effectively treat COVID-19 with our oral antiviral Tollovir™ that is currently in clinical trials in Israel,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Since the beginning of 2020, we have built a multimillion-dollar COVID testing supplies business and are now rapidly scaling up our own CLIA/CAP certified Lab at Provista that was acquired in 2021. Taken together, we have created the commercial infrastructure to launch our proprietary Videssa breast cancer blood test in 2022,” added Commissiong.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas. www.tomimist.com

“We are excited to be participating in the LD Micro Main Event,” commented Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “This conference is an excellent opportunity to meet, in person, with current and potential investors interested in our state-of-the-art line of disinfection and decontamination products. We are proud to provide our decontamination and sterilization services to the conference, utilizing our BIT solution with a six-log kill capability, to help ensure the ongoing safety of conference staff and attendees.” All questions please send to info@tomimist.com.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk, and deliver positive outcomes. The company’s easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.remarkholdings.com.

“Health security protocols at live events will be a big part of ongoing customer experiences as the pandemic continues. Remark is pleased to be helping the LD Micro Main Event be a showcase for how large scale events and venues can incorporate health security technologies to keep attendees and presenters safe,” noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Remark Holdings. “We very much look forward to demonstrating our solutions to corporate leaders and influential investors,” added Tao.

Energy Focus (EFOI)

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. The EnFocus TM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, the company’s patent-pending UV TM by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable, and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities, and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

“Energy Focus is excited to partner with LD Micro to provide constant and effective air disinfection solutions in the conference spaces with our nUVo™ Tower and nUVo™ Traveler products,” said Energy Focus CEO, James Tu. “Environmental safety and hygiene are now of paramount importance for any public gatherings, and we believe our nUVo™ products, which were designed to kill 99.9%+ infectious pathogens such as virus, bacteria and mold, including coronavirus, make life safer wherever meetings take place,” added Tu.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Lakeland Industries manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. LAKE products are sold globally by in-house sales teams, customer service groups, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. LAKE authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, LAKE supplies federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, the company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made to more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community (“EEC”), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia. ir.lakeland.com

“The industrial economy is making a resurgence even as the pandemic has not been completely eradicated. In our mission to protect people around the world with our industry-leading PPE garment lines, we are pleased to support LD Micro and its efforts to bring back responsible and safe workplace environments that includes physical investor conferences,” said Charles D. Roberson, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE).

good natured Products (GDNP)

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America’s leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. The Company is all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including their own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact. Investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

“We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with LD Micro to provide our compostable cutlery, plates, cups and bowls to complement the dining experience at the Main Event that are free of any chemicals of concern,” stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. “The decision to offer clients and participants an environment that is better for human health and the health of the planet is the kind of forward-looking thinking that is increasingly prevalent and is driving demand for our products,” added Antoniadis.

Biomerica (BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures, and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories, for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development. www.biomerica.com

PURE Bioscience (PURE)

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. The Company provides solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. PURE’s technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and the initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Nightfood (NGTF)

It is estimated that over 85% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. Consumers struggle to make the right choices, but humans are hard-wired to crave sweets and fats at night. Instead of reaching for the healthiest options, the most popular night snacks are cookies, chips, and ice cream. Recent research confirms these snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood is pioneering the category of night snacks. Nightfood ice cream, the brand’s first mainstream product, is uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive characteristics, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Having a night snack is no longer the problem it once was. Ir.nightfood.com

GreenPower Motor Company (GP)

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles, and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

