Lazurite™ to Showcase its ArthroFree™ Wireless Camera System at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), March 16-19, in Denver (Booth 202)

Global Surgical Conference & Expo of the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN), March 20-23, in New Orleans (Booth 7252)

Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), March 22-26, in Chicago (Booth 2305)

Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) Annual Meeting, April 27-30 in Dallas (Booth 424)

Lazurite will make presentations in the Innovation Theater at AORN on Monday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and in the Innovation Theater at AAOS on Wednesday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m.

In addition, the company also plans to exhibit at the annual meetings of the Arthroscopy Association of North America (San Francisco, May 19-21), American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (Colorado Springs, July 13-18), and the American College of Surgeons (San Diego, October 16-18).

The ArthroFreeTM System is expected to be the world’s first wireless camera for minimally invasive surgery approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Notice is expected by mid-year. It incorporates Lazurite’s proprietary low heat, high-intensity Meridiem™ light technology with advanced camera, battery, and wireless transmission technologies. The system is designed to deliver improved OR productivity and patient safety through energy efficiency, reduced setup/breakdown times, and the removal of cable-related hazards from the sterile field.

“We are excited to showcase our ArthroFree wireless camera system at these conferences,” said Eugene Malinskiy, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Lazurite. “The ArthroFree System is an operating room game-changer. It is designed for compatibility with various flexible and rigid endoscopes, as well as surgical tower systems used in orthopedics, gastroenterology, laparoscopy, and the wider endoscopic market. The ArthroFree System is designed to be fully drop-in compatible with operating room technology across specialty areas.”

Pre-production demo models of the ArthroFree System will be available for surgeons, physicians, and perioperative nurses to try out for themselves at all the meetings. At the SAGES and AORN conferences, the system will be paired with a Belly-Soft, an insufflated abdominal cavity model, and a 3-D Organ ID Tray—both provided by 3-Dmed.

Visitors to the Lazurite booths will be able to see the exceptional light and image quality of the ArthroFree System on high-performance LG 4K Surgical Monitors from LG Business Solutions. The LG surgical monitors ensure that surgeons using the ArthroFree wireless camera have the necessary accuracy, user convenience, and reliability for precise surgery.

Mark Froimson, MD, Chair of the Board of Managers of Lazurite, said, “We look forward to offering conference attendees the opportunity to experience first-hand the many benefits that the ArthroFree System will bring to the operating room. Lazurite’s leadership and development teams and some of our physician champions will be onsite to answer questions. We anticipate being on the market very soon.”

The ArthroFree™ wireless surgical camera system has not yet received FDA clearance and is not currently approved for human use. It is not intended for commercial distribution; orders cannot be accepted at this time.

About Lazurite

Lazurite (formerly Indago) is a pre-revenue medical device startup company backed by private capital. The company has raised more than $18 million to date from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 50 physician champions. The Cleveland-based company (est. 2015) designs devices to set new operating-room standards for efficiency and patient safety. Lazurite’s ArthroFree™ System is expected to be the first FDA-approved, wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery. The ArthroFree System will eliminate camera and light wires implicated in patient infections, burns, and costly post-operative care. Lazurite’s current product pipeline includes devices that incorporate their patented camera technology and laser light technology. Lazurite’s technologies are protected by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio encompassing the ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system and the novel Meridiem light source as well as other products currently in development. For more information, see: https://lazurite.co.

