Lazurite™ Named Small Tech Company of the Year in Best of Tech Awards

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomedevice–Medical device and technology company Lazurite™ was selected as Small Tech Company of the year in the annual Best of Tech Awards sponsored by the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP), the region’s chamber of commerce. Lazurite was also a finalist in the Most Promising Startup and Best Technology Solution categories, the only entrant to be a finalist in three categories.





The Best of Tech Awards honors companies and individuals who are excelling and helping grow the tech sector in Greater Cleveland. It is the largest and most prestigious tech competition in the region.

Lazurite was recognized for its ArthroFree™ Wireless Surgical Camera System, the first wireless surgical camera to receive 510(k) marketing clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for arthroscopy and general endoscopy.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside many other fantastic companies,” said Lazurite President and General Counsel Leah Brownlee, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. “Cleveland has a strong, diverse and innovative tech community that has given Lazurite support of all kinds. We hope this recognition helps spread the word among our connections elsewhere in the country.”

About Lazurite

Lazurite is a medical device and technology company. Its ArthroFree™ System—the wireless camera for arthroscopy and general endoscopy—is designed for surgeons seeking surgical tools for greater agility in the OR. ArthroFree is drop-in compatible with current OR technologies, and it promises to eliminate cable-related patient burns, OR fires, and staff trips and falls. With the ArthroFree System, Lazurite ushers in the wireless era of surgical visualization. Lazurite’s intellectual property portfolio also includes the low-heat Meridiem light technology and products in development. The pre-revenue company is located in Cleveland, OH (est. 2015), and to date has raised ~$25M from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 75 physician champions. The mission: solve impossible problems to improve people’s lives. The 10-year vision: better outcomes for 10 million patients—and thousands of clinicians, too. For more information, see: https://lazurite.co.

