LawPay’s New BOTS Inc. Partnership Adds Payment Intelligence Into Chatbots

Integrated Online Payment Management Through LawPay to Free Up Time for Lawyers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, has partnered with BOTS Inc. to integrate online payments processes via chatbot services. The integration offers clients an easy and secure solution to accept payments and ask account questions via chatbot and live chat. This partnership follows LawPay’s recognition as one of Inc Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the 10th year in a row, and the addition of QR codes for contactless payments.

BOTS Inc. builds personalized chatbots designed to bring conversational commerce to law firms. The BOTS chatbots are custom built to answer questions about the firm, route users to an attorney or team member, qualify leads, and schedule calls. With the LawPay and BOTS integration, BOTS users can integrate LawPay payments right into their chatbots’ scripts. Users looking for 24/7 support can chat with the firm’s custom branded bot for assistance, to check an invoice, and to make a payment.

“We’re thrilled not only to be able to introduce chattable commerce – whereby a chatbot can handle transactions – but to be able to do so in partnership with LawPay, the industry leader in legal payments,” said Keren Douek, CEO of BOTS Inc. “We’re building sophisticated bots that can handle all sorts of tasks, from qualifying leads to routing calls, and from scheduling meetings to screening job applicants. Now, thanks to this partnership, our bots can accept payments, too.”

According to a recent study, Gartner predicts that by 2022, 70% of customer interactions will involve emerging technologies such as chatbots — an increase of 15% from 2018. With LawPay and BOTS, lawyers will spend less time answering questions related to payments which will accelerate accounts receivables.

“LawPay’s integration with BOTS is just another way that we’re allowing our customers to accept payments. With the high adoption of chatbots in recent years, this functionality is something we’re so excited to offer,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of LawPay. “The chatbots will be able to automate payment details, which will enable lawyers to get paid faster. Our goal is to continue to get our customers paid faster, and more securely.”

Chat with Justice Ai at legal-bots.com or a team member to build your legal chatbot or for help getting your LawPay integration set up. To learn more about this integration, head here.

About BOTS

BOTS is a woman-owned technology firm based in San Diego that builds custom chatbots + live chat solutions and provides the tools for non-technical users to build their own custom chatbots in minutes. You can learn more at bots-inc.com.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It’s available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

