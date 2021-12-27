LawPay Announces Record Number of Free Continuing Legal Education Webinars in 2021, Better Serving Lawyers

Leader in Legal Payments Continues to Provide Free and Added Value for Customers Through Free CLE Courses Focused in Solo Attorney Preparation and Client Agreements

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, announced more than 11,000 individual LawPay CLE accreditations granted in 2021. This record number of CLE webinar completions follows the news of AffiniPay being recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for the 10th consecutive year.

LawPay launched its CLE program in March of 2016 and has increased efforts ever since by building integrations with other legal tech innovators as well as growing relationships with state and local bar associations. Continuing legal education is mandatory in 40 states and voluntary programs are offered in the remaining 10. Attorneys must have continued legal education ranging from 12 to 45 hours depending on the state requirements. LawPay’s CLE program has hosted over 500 webinars, aiding to fill any gaps in a lawyer’s legal education while broadening their legal knowledge in all areas.

LawPay continues to enhance efforts to further serve the legal community by investing in on-site staff members. LawPay’s Director of Education, Claude Ducloux, and Jordan Turk, Attorney & Law Practice Advisor, are at the forefront of CLE success, providing in-depth content and profound video webinars on a variety of legal topics. The top four published webinars of this year featured over 1,000 participants in each, covering subjects ranging from client agreements to preparation as a solo attorney for trials.

“It is truly a pleasure to work with so many LawPay customers in continuing their legal education, and it is an honor to be a part of many lawyer’s path to success,” said Ducloux. “The importance of these CLE webinars are not only for staying informed on the notable changes throughout the legal industry, but being a lifelong learner of substantive and procedural law subjects, ethics, and law practice management.”

Ducloux reported that as a result of the popularity of his nationwide seminars, he regularly receives emails from attorney-attendees who have enjoyed the presentations, and who request information and advice. “It is really an honor to help my lawyer colleagues around the country, and I try to answer each email fully and carefully, and help whenever I can.”

LawPay’s CLE webinars benefit customers to stay informed and on top of evolving issues while maintaining professionalism in the eyes of their clients. The flexible learning atmosphere that LawPay’s CLE program presents allows customers to view live webinars that provide fresh updated legal information from a live instructor, or an OnDemand Webinar option that gives customers the versatility to complete their continuing legal education courses according to their schedule.

“To have the CLE program play such an important role in the success of LawPay customers’ legal knowledge and practices, and exhibits the commitment we honor in providing the best resources to further their success in reaching their CLE requirements each year,” said CEO of AffiniPay, Dru Armstrong. “The record number of CLE completions in 2021 alone is a testament to the positive impact the program is having on legal professionals and having a platform not only focused on processing payments, but the educational needs to reach new heights.”

For more information, visit LawPay’s CLE & Education Center at https://www.lawpay.com/solutions/education/.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billing and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 50,000 law firms around the country. It’s available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

