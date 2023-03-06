<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lavoro to Participate in the 2023 Roth Conference on March 13, 2023

Lavoro, Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer, is now public trading under ticker LVRO

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lavoro (Nasdaq: LVRO), Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer, announced today that it will participate in the 2023 Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA, on March 13, 2023.

Ruy Cunha, CEO, will participate a fireside chat hosted by Roth analyst Brian Wright on Monday, March 13, 2023, titled AG Biologicals and Gene Editing. Members of the management team will also meet with investors throughout the day.

Lavoro, the largest agricultural inputs retailer in Brazil and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs, enables farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Lavoro’s proprietary products help reduce costs for farmers while increasing yields with less water, land and carbon footprint.

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs. Through a complete portfolio, Lavoro empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, with distribution operations in Brazil and Colombia, and an emergent agricultural input trading company in Uruguay. Lavoro’s 924 technical sales representatives have met with more than 60,000 customers on farms and at 193 retail locations multiple times per year to help them plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage their farming operations to optimize outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at www.lavoroagro.com.br.

Contacts

For Lavoro:
Guilherme Nascimento

guilherme.augusto@lavoroagro.com.br, +55 66 9 9911-3093

Fernanda Rosa

fernanda.rosa@lavoroagro.com, +55 41 9 9911-2712

For TPB:
Rachel Konrad

rachel@tpb.co, +1-650-924-5471

