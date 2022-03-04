Laura Kinder Appointed to President of Daversa Partners

Kinder’s Promotion Makes Her The Only Woman To Serve As President Across Tech’s Top 5 Exec Search Firms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm is announcing Laura Kinder as the firm’s first President.





In this new capacity, Kinder will continue to serve her client base, as she has built one of the firm’s largest and most successful search practices. She will take on the added responsibilities of operational oversight, business expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Since joining the firm in 2005, Kinder has defined herself as one of Daversa’s top executive headhunters. At 28, she became the youngest woman in Daversa’s history to make Partner and is recognized as one of Crain’s Most Notable Women in Tech. Kinder, who runs a national practice, was pivotal in building out and establishing Daversa Partners as an early leader in recruiting topflight talent to Silicon Alley. Over the last 15+ years, Kinder has completed more than 1000 executive searches for both consumer and B2B businesses and serves as a trusted partner to top investors like Bond, Thrive, Venrock, NEA, A16Z, and Inspired Capital. Additionally, she has built the leadership teams for transformative companies including Square, Nike, Dapper Labs, Airtable, Peloton, Modern Fertility and Oscar.

Kinder commented, “I am truly excited to dive into this new role and marry nearly two decades of search expertise with operational oversight, business expansion, and strategic partnership planning. Having joined the firm in 2005, I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this incredible growth journey while witnessing the long-lasting impact Daversa Partners has and continues to have on the Tech industry.

I am proud to be with a firm that amplifies their employees’ voices, promotes diversity, and has never been a place where the notion of a ‘glass ceiling’ exists. It feels especially apropos to announce this during the first week of Women’s History Month as I have made it my personal mission to ‘pay it forward’ to the incredible women that make up our ecosystem – and especially the women at Daversa who make up 64% of our firm.

Paul, thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and support over the years. You lead by example and care deeply about people and culture, one that I have been fortunate enough to have helped shape during my time with the firm. I could not be more excited to continue to build Daversa Partners with you and the rest of the leadership team.”

Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO of Daversa Partners said, “Laura’s promotion to President comes at a time of expansive global growth for the company and the clients we serve. She has acted as a key member on our Oversight Committee and is an invaluable strategic advisor. Laura is that rare breed of leader that brings market insights, operational discipline, and focus that will expand our footprint. I am thrilled to welcome such an exceptional proven operating executive and industry veteran to help shape our firm’s strategy.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to watch Laura flourish throughout her career and grow into this awe-inspiring leader. From Associate, to Partner, to President, she has undoubtedly earned her place as an industry leader. Laura has built some of the most influential leadership teams of this generation, while cultivating deep rooted and long-lasting relationships with her clients and throughout Silicon Valley. On behalf of the Partnership, I would like to extend a sincere congratulations to our friend and colleague,” said Maryanne Martire, 20-year Partner at Daversa Partners.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

