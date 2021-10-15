Launch Esports Announces Inaugural Future of College Esports Conference, November 11, 2021

The one-day executive conference to be held at Digital Media Wire’s Future of Television features speakers from: Launch Esports, Mainline, Steel Curtain U, FaZe Clan, UTA, Vindex, Ubisoft, Subnation, Shawnee State University, Air Force Gaming, Subforce Gaming, U.S. Coast Guard, Manatt Phelps & Phillips, Sony Music, Brime, Oracle, Among Others

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Launch Esports™, a joint venture between leading esports tournament software and management company Mainline and Steel Planet Esports – an affiliated venture of college multimedia rights holder Steel Curtain U, today announced the agenda and confirmed speakers for the inaugural Future of College Esports, a one-day executive conference focused on the latest developments in the burgeoning collegiate esports market.

The event, which is being co-presented by Launch Esports in association with Digital Media Wire’s Future of Television, is designed to provide a roadmap for stakeholders, including athletic directors, coaches, players and team representatives, to launch and grow collegiate esports programs and how to identify the opportunities to work with brand marketers, digital platforms, influencers, broadcasters, and professional teams while preparing students for careers in the esports industry.

The event includes six sessions on the following topics:

The State of Esports: Current Trends & Future Expectations The Exploding New Market For Name Image & Likeness: Opportunities for College Esports Athletes and Brand Marketers The Future of College Esports Productions: Streamers, Influencers and Shoutcasters The Making of a Collegiate Esports Program Games & Esports Culture & Lifestyle Content: The Opportunity for Brands, Agencies and Marketers The U.S. Armed Forces & Esports: A Blueprint for Engagement & Recruitment

Confirmed speakers include:

Billy Sprout , Director of Collegiate Esports, Mainline

, Director of Collegiate Esports, Mainline John Daniel Depa , Two-Time Emmy Award Winning Esports Broadcast Producer

, Two-Time Emmy Award Winning Esports Broadcast Producer Che Chou , Senior Director of Esports, Ubisoft

, Senior Director of Esports, Ubisoft Damon Lau , Head of Esports, United Talent Agency

, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency Doug Scott , Co-Founder & Chief Managing Director, Subnation Media

, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Director, Subnation Media Jaci Hays , Chief Operations Officer, FaZe Clan

, Chief Operations Officer, FaZe Clan Brett Marks , Associate Director, Business Development & Gaming Lead, Columbia Records

, Associate Director, Business Development & Gaming Lead, Columbia Records Travis Lynn , Head Esports Coach, Shawnee State University

, Head Esports Coach, Shawnee State University Jeffrey Schick , Senior Vice President, North America, Cloud Sales, Oracle

, Senior Vice President, North America, Sales, Oracle Justin Watson , Co-Founder & CTO, Brime

, Co-Founder & CTO, Brime Kevin Mitchell , Founder & CEO, College EsportsX, Consultant, Launch Esports

, Founder & CEO, College EsportsX, Consultant, Launch Esports Mike Sullivan , Founder, Air Force Gaming

, Founder, Air Force Gaming Darin David , CEO, Steel Curtain U, Co-Founder, Launch Esports

, CEO, Steel Curtain U, Co-Founder, Launch Esports Chris Buckner , Co-Founder & CEO, Mainline, Co-Founder, Launch Esports

, Co-Founder & CEO, Mainline, Co-Founder, Launch Esports Ned Sherman , Partner, Manatt, Co-Founder, Digital Media Wire, Co-Founder, Launch Esports

, Partner, Manatt, Co-Founder, Digital Media Wire, Co-Founder, Launch Esports Oliver Parsons , U.S. Air Force Officer & Founder, Air Force Gaming

, U.S. Air Force Officer & Founder, Air Force Gaming Marshall Zelaznik , CEO, Esports Engine

, CEO, Esports Engine Claudio Giugliano , MST2, U.S. Coast Guard

, MST2, U.S. Coast Guard Seb Joseph , Senior Brands Editor, Digiday

, Senior Brands Editor, Digiday Wim Stocks, SVP, Partnerships & Commercial, Belong Gaming & Vindex

View agenda and registration at: www.televisionconference.com/esports/

More information on Launch Esports is available at: www.launchesports.gg.

About Mainline

Mainline is an esports tournament software and management company focused on providing customers with their own esports offerings. Based in Houston, TX, Mainline helps colleges and brands manage, monetize and market their esports programs and tournaments, and has quickly become the leader in collegiate esports. For more information, visit mainline.gg and twitter.com/mainlineesports.

About Steel Planet Esports

Steel Planet Esports was created to address the business needs of college conferences and brand partners. SPE was developed as a partnership between Darin David of college multi-media rights holder Steel Curtain U, TV producer and Disney veteran Randy Gregory, and digital, entertainment and technology entrepreneur and investor Ned Sherman, co-founder of Digital Media Wire. Steel Curtain U represents 19 conferences and the CCCAA, encompassing more than 340 colleges, 3.5M students, and 10.3M alumni. For more information, visit SteelCurtainU.com.

