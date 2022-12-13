Lattice Wins Second Consecutive SEAL Business Sustainability Awards with New Lattice Avant FPGA Platform

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ESG–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that its new Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform was selected as a 2022 SEAL Award winner. Lattice Avant was recognized in the Sustainable Product category for its leadership power efficiency, performance, and small form factor, joining the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform that was recognized with the same award in 2021.

“At Lattice, sustainability is a key focus area for the company. We are honored to receive this recognition for our new Lattice Avant FPGA platform, which extends our low power leadership to more customer applications than ever before and enables our customers with new levels of power efficiency to help them achieve their sustainability goals with their designs,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice.

“Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot. Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change,” commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards’ Founder. “Most business sustainability initiatives are unglamorous and invisible to the general public despite having significant positive impacts – we hope our awards bring some much-needed recognition to both the activities and the leaders behind them.”

Lattice Avant is purpose-built to bring the company’s power-efficient architecture, small size, and performance leadership to mid-range FPGAs in the same way Lattice Nexus did for small FPGAs. Lattice Avant offers best-in-class power efficiency, advanced connectivity, and optimized compute that enable Lattice to address an expanded set of customer applications across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, and Automotive markets.

To learn more about Lattice’s commitment to actively managing our environmental, social, and governance practices, please visit the Lattice ESG page. For more information about the Lattice Avant platform, please visit the Lattice Avant page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

About the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

