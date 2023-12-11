Lattice Wins Multiple 2023 Global Semiconductor Alliance Awards

‒ Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales award ‒

‒ Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales award ‒

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was selected as ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company’ for the fourth consecutive year, and as the ‘Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company’ at the 2023 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards. GSA awards recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution, and future opportunity, as determined by votes from GSA members.





“We are honored to be recognized by the GSA, and I would like to thank all the Lattice employees, customers, suppliers, and partners for their incredible support. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative products and outstanding support to our customers,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice.

“The GSA congratulates Lattice Semiconductor on winning the 2023 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award and the Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award in its category,” said Jodi Shelton, GSA CEO and co-founder. “The GSA Awards honor companies showcasing unparalleled excellence through their contributions to the industry, and we look forward to the innovation that Lattice will continue to accelerate.”

The annual GSA Awards celebrate the accomplishments of the semiconductor industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $575B+ semiconductor industry.

