Lattice Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award with New Lattice Avant FPGA Platform

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AI—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its new Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform has been named a 2023 BIG Innovation Awards winner in the product category for its leadership power efficiency, performance, and small form factor.

“At Lattice, we’re committed to delivering innovation that makes it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals and get to market fast,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our new Lattice Avant platform as an example of the innovative spirit here at Lattice that helps us enable our customers to push their designs to new levels with class-leading power efficiency, features, and small size.”

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Lattice Semiconductor as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about the Lattice Avant platform, please visit the Lattice Avant page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

