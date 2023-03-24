<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Lattice Wins 2023 Artificial Intelligence Awards
Business Wire

Lattice Wins 2023 Artificial Intelligence Awards

di Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AILattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it won two Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards from The Business Intelligence Group. The Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform and Lattice sensAI™ solution stack were recognized in the Vehicle Infrastructure Integration and Computer Vision categories, respectively, for solving key customer challenges around adding intelligence to Edge systems and applications.

“Our innovative portfolio of AI optimized, low power FPGA solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications as our customers look for more adaptable solutions that can keep pace with ever-changing AI algorithms,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank The Business Intelligence Group for recognizing Lattice for our commitment to advancing the AI landscape by delivering breakthrough features and capabilities to address our customers’ needs.”

“We are so proud to name Lattice Semiconductor as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Lattice Semiconductor was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Winners are chosen by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Better Therapeutics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based novel...
Continua a leggere

Ouster Achieves 2022 Guidance, Reporting 22% Full Year Revenue Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
$41 million in revenue with 27% gross margins in 2022 Secured company record $70 million in bookings in 2022 Shipped new...
Continua a leggere

Mawson Infrastructure Group Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Select Financial Highlights for FY 2022 compared to FY 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record revenue of $84.3 Million, up 92% Record gross profit of $36.6 Million, up 8% Record non-GAAP EBITDA of $30.4 Million,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Better Therapeutics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide...

Business Wire