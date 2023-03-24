Lattice Wins 2023 Artificial Intelligence Awards

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AI—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it won two Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards from The Business Intelligence Group. The Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform and Lattice sensAI™ solution stack were recognized in the Vehicle Infrastructure Integration and Computer Vision categories, respectively, for solving key customer challenges around adding intelligence to Edge systems and applications.

“Our innovative portfolio of AI optimized, low power FPGA solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications as our customers look for more adaptable solutions that can keep pace with ever-changing AI algorithms,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank The Business Intelligence Group for recognizing Lattice for our commitment to advancing the AI landscape by delivering breakthrough features and capabilities to address our customers’ needs.”

“We are so proud to name Lattice Semiconductor as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Lattice Semiconductor was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Winners are chosen by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

