Lattice Wins 2022 LEAP Award Gold Medal

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it won a gold medal in the 2022 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards. The Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGA family was recognized for its leadership power efficiency, performance, and small form factor in the Embedded Computing category.

“As Edge devices continue to require higher reliability and data processing capabilities, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are ideal to support these design needs across multiple markets with its class-leading performance and differentiated features,” said Gordon Hands, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the LEAP awards for recognizing our advancements in delivering innovative programmable solutions that help our customers future-proof their embedded system designs.”

Based on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, CertusPro-NX FPGAs deliver leadership power efficiency, the highest bandwidth in the smallest form factor in comparison to similar devices, and are designed to accelerate application development for the Communications, Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

Announced by WTWH media, the LEAP Awards honor the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 industrial engineering and academic professionals.

For more information about Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com